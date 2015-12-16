Sorrentinos de Ricota, Jamón y Queso Compartir en Whatsapp

Estos sorrentinos son riquísimos, combinan bien con tipo de salsa, capresse, de hongos, blanca, de tomates y bologñes. Animate a hacer tus propias pastas, siempre son más livianas y sabrosas que las compradas.

INGREDIENTES
  1. MASA:
  2. 500 g Harina común
  3. 2 Cdas. Aceite ( neutro o oliva)
  4. 1 1/2 Cdita. Sal fina
  5. Yema de huevo
  6. 1 Taza de Agua tibia
  7. RELLENO:
  8. 500 g Ricota fresca
  9. 200 g Jamón cocido
  10. 100 g Muzzarella
  11. 100 g Queso pategras o reggianito
  12. 1Huevo
  13. 1 pizcasal
  14. 1 pizcapimienta
  15. 1 Cdita. Nuez moscada
  16. Harina para estirar la masa

  1. Sobre la mesada limpia hago una corona con harina, colocar la sal por los bordes de afuera, el aceite en el centro y el huevo, integrar todos los ingredientes con la ayuda de un cornet. Ir agregando el agua tibia de a poco mientras seguimos integrando. Hasta que la masa este uniforme, espolvorearla con harina, dejar descansar 30 minutos aprox. sobre la mesada ( mientras la masa descansa hacemos el relleno).

    Para el relleno colocar en la procesadora la ricota ( bien escurrida), el jamón y el queso o si no tenes procesadora cortar todo bien chiquito con el cuchillo. Una vez que este cortado añadir el huevo, sal, pimienta y nuez moscada y seguir procesando hasta que quede una pasta. (si no tenes procesadora batirlo energicamente. Rellenarlos bien, que queden bien cargaditos)

    Estirar la masa con máquina de pasta o palo de amasar hasta que quede fina (como para hacer lasagña) colocar la base de capeletis cubierta con harina, encima la masa, rellenar, encima otra capa de masa y cortar pasando el palo de amasar por encima. Colocarlos en una placa enharinada y espolvorearlos con harina… y ya estan listos para hervir!!
    Se cocinan en agua hirviendo aproximadamente 10 minutos y se puede acompañar con cualquier variedad de salsa. Con los restos se pueden unir y volver a estirar para usar nuevamente… también se puede estirar y cortar para hacer fideos.
    CONSEJO: ir estirando la masa de a poco y mantener el resto de la masa tapada con un repasador.
    Tips: Se pueden freezar y hechar directamente en el agua hirviendo cuando los quieras utilizar.

