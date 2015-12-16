Estos sorrentinos son riquísimos, combinan bien con tipo de salsa, capresse, de hongos, blanca, de tomates y bologñes. Animate a hacer tus propias pastas, siempre son más livianas y sabrosas que las compradas.
-
MASA:
-
500 g Harina común
-
2 Cdas. Aceite ( neutro o oliva)
-
1 1/2 Cdita. Sal fina
-
1 Yema de huevo
-
1 Taza de Agua tibia
-
RELLENO:
-
500 g Ricota fresca
-
200 g Jamón cocido
-
100 g Muzzarella
-
100 g Queso pategras o reggianito
-
1Huevo
-
1 pizcasal
-
1 pizcapimienta
-
1 Cdita. Nuez moscada
-
Harina para estirar la masa
-
Sobre la mesada limpia hago una corona con harina, colocar la sal por los bordes de afuera, el aceite en el centro y el huevo, integrar todos los ingredientes con la ayuda de un cornet. Ir agregando el agua tibia de a poco mientras seguimos integrando. Hasta que la masa este uniforme, espolvorearla con harina, dejar descansar 30 minutos aprox. sobre la mesada ( mientras la masa descansa hacemos el relleno).
Para el relleno colocar en la procesadora la ricota ( bien escurrida), el jamón y el queso o si no tenes procesadora cortar todo bien chiquito con el cuchillo. Una vez que este cortado añadir el huevo, sal, pimienta y nuez moscada y seguir procesando hasta que quede una pasta. (si no tenes procesadora batirlo energicamente. Rellenarlos bien, que queden bien cargaditos)
Estirar la masa con máquina de pasta o palo de amasar hasta que quede fina (como para hacer lasagña) colocar la base de capeletis cubierta con harina, encima la masa, rellenar, encima otra capa de masa y cortar pasando el palo de amasar por encima. Colocarlos en una placa enharinada y espolvorearlos con harina… y ya estan listos para hervir!!
Se cocinan en agua hirviendo aproximadamente 10 minutos y se puede acompañar con cualquier variedad de salsa. Con los restos se pueden unir y volver a estirar para usar nuevamente… también se puede estirar y cortar para hacer fideos.
CONSEJO: ir estirando la masa de a poco y mantener el resto de la masa tapada con un repasador.
Tips: Se pueden freezar y hechar directamente en el agua hirviendo cuando los quieras utilizar.
