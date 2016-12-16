Norwegian, la línea aérea de bajo costo que se radicará en el país Compartir en Whatsapp

Desde España confirmaron que quiere volar desde noviembre de 2017 con seis aviones.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, una de las empresas de vuelos low cost más grandes de Europa, ha tomado la decisión de empezar a operar en el país en noviembre del año próximo.

“Hemos tomado esa decisión y para eso ya dimos algunos pasos concretos para poder volar cabotaje y regional en la Argentina“, dijo desde España Alfons Claver, responsable de comunicación de la compañía de origen noruego. A principios de octubre, una comitiva de la empresa noruega comandada por Bjorn Kjos, dueño y CEO de la aerolínea, llegó al país. Fue a la Patagonia, a Córdoba y se reunió con el Gobierno. Volvió a Europa, revisó los números y el mercado y decidió apostar.

Según lo que confiaron en la empresa, la compañía designó a un ejecutivo para que se haga cargo de la puesta en marcha en el país. Se trata de Ole Christian Melhus, un piloto que fue director adjunto de Operaciones de Vuelo del Grupo Norwegian durante los últimos trece años. En días llegará a la Argentina con un objetivo inmediato: asistir, como oyente, a la audiencia que el Gobierno convocó para el 27 de diciembre para conceder rutas.

Además, por estos días se iniciarán los procesos regulatorios necesarios para empezar a volar en el país, además de varios trámites operativos y comerciales. “Para empezar a volar en noviembre tenemos que vender desde mucho antes”, dijo Claver.

El borrador de la compañía tiene anotada la radicación de entre seis y 10 aviones con matrícula argentina (LV), requisito necesario para operar como línea aérea nacional. Tanto en el cabotaje como en toda la región, la compañía presentará aviones Boeing 737-800 y Boeing 737 MAX8. “Entre ambos modelos, Norwegian tiene un pedido conjunto firme de 129 unidades y de 92 opciones de compra en el caso del segundo”, dice una comunicación de la empresa. Desde España confirmaron que serán seis las aeronaves que seguramente radicarán aquí en el corto plazo. “El año que viene la compañía recibirá 42 aviones nuevos por lo tanto. Hablamos de un total inicial de entre seis y 10 aeronaves basadas en la Argentina ya desde el mismo mes de noviembre, dependiendo de si se trata finalmente de dos o tres bases”, contestaron en las oficinas españolas.

El pedido total de aeronaves de Norwegian -si se cuentan también los pedidos del modelo 787 Dreamliner, del Airbus A320 Neo y del A321 Long Range- alcanza a más de 260 unidades, a lo que se debe sumar 150 opciones, con un plazo de entrega entre 2016 y 2022.

En principio, los primeros trazos de la operación incluyen dos bases: una en Córdoba y otra en Buenos Aires, que atenderá Ezeiza y el Aeroparque. Además, los planificadores estudian una tercera en Mendoza. Según sean dos o tres las bases, Norwegian planea crear entre 200 y 300 empleos directos.

Los planes de la compañía noruega se suman a las varias iniciativas que existen para empezar a volar en el país. De hecho, en la audiencia que se celebrará el 27, cinco compañías se presentarán a pedir rutas. Flybondi, Avian Líneas Aéreas, la filial local de la colombiana Avianca, American Jet y Andes harán sus peticiones formales. Después se inicia un tiempo de seis meses para empezar a volar.

La llegada de la empresa noruega no pasará desapercibida en el convulsionado mercado. Sucede que la compañía está entre las tres low cost más grandes de Europa y opera desde los aeropuertos tradicionales. La aclaración es porque muchas de las low cost basan el bajo precio de sus tarifas, entre otras cosas, en que operan en aeropuertos alternativos y alejados de las ciudades.

El número de viajes per cápita en 2015 fue de 0,23 viajes en la Argentina, 0,45 en Chile, 1,04 en Estados Unidos y 1,73 en España. “El tráfico aéreo puede duplicarse o incluso triplicarse, lo que requeriría de 100 a 200 aeronaves comerciales más en un horizonte de 5 a 10 años. La empresa estimulará la nueva demanda en uno de los mercados más caros y peor atendidos del mundo”, dicen en la empresa.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

71 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *