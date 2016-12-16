Desde España confirmaron que quiere volar desde noviembre de 2017 con seis aviones.
Norwegian Air Shuttle, una de las empresas de vuelos low cost más grandes de Europa, ha tomado la decisión de empezar a operar en el país en noviembre del año próximo.
“Hemos tomado esa decisión y para eso ya dimos algunos pasos concretos para poder volar cabotaje y regional en la Argentina“, dijo desde España Alfons Claver, responsable de comunicación de la compañía de origen noruego. A principios de octubre, una comitiva de la empresa noruega comandada por Bjorn Kjos, dueño y CEO de la aerolínea, llegó al país. Fue a la Patagonia, a Córdoba y se reunió con el Gobierno. Volvió a Europa, revisó los números y el mercado y decidió apostar.
Según lo que confiaron en la empresa, la compañía designó a un ejecutivo para que se haga cargo de la puesta en marcha en el país. Se trata de Ole Christian Melhus, un piloto que fue director adjunto de Operaciones de Vuelo del Grupo Norwegian durante los últimos trece años. En días llegará a la Argentina con un objetivo inmediato: asistir, como oyente, a la audiencia que el Gobierno convocó para el 27 de diciembre para conceder rutas.
Además, por estos días se iniciarán los procesos regulatorios necesarios para empezar a volar en el país, además de varios trámites operativos y comerciales. “Para empezar a volar en noviembre tenemos que vender desde mucho antes”, dijo Claver.
El borrador de la compañía tiene anotada la radicación de entre seis y 10 aviones con matrícula argentina (LV), requisito necesario para operar como línea aérea nacional. Tanto en el cabotaje como en toda la región, la compañía presentará aviones Boeing 737-800 y Boeing 737 MAX8. “Entre ambos modelos, Norwegian tiene un pedido conjunto firme de 129 unidades y de 92 opciones de compra en el caso del segundo”, dice una comunicación de la empresa. Desde España confirmaron que serán seis las aeronaves que seguramente radicarán aquí en el corto plazo. “El año que viene la compañía recibirá 42 aviones nuevos por lo tanto. Hablamos de un total inicial de entre seis y 10 aeronaves basadas en la Argentina ya desde el mismo mes de noviembre, dependiendo de si se trata finalmente de dos o tres bases”, contestaron en las oficinas españolas.
El pedido total de aeronaves de Norwegian -si se cuentan también los pedidos del modelo 787 Dreamliner, del Airbus A320 Neo y del A321 Long Range- alcanza a más de 260 unidades, a lo que se debe sumar 150 opciones, con un plazo de entrega entre 2016 y 2022.
En principio, los primeros trazos de la operación incluyen dos bases: una en Córdoba y otra en Buenos Aires, que atenderá Ezeiza y el Aeroparque. Además, los planificadores estudian una tercera en Mendoza. Según sean dos o tres las bases, Norwegian planea crear entre 200 y 300 empleos directos.
Los planes de la compañía noruega se suman a las varias iniciativas que existen para empezar a volar en el país. De hecho, en la audiencia que se celebrará el 27, cinco compañías se presentarán a pedir rutas. Flybondi, Avian Líneas Aéreas, la filial local de la colombiana Avianca, American Jet y Andes harán sus peticiones formales. Después se inicia un tiempo de seis meses para empezar a volar.
La llegada de la empresa noruega no pasará desapercibida en el convulsionado mercado. Sucede que la compañía está entre las tres low cost más grandes de Europa y opera desde los aeropuertos tradicionales. La aclaración es porque muchas de las low cost basan el bajo precio de sus tarifas, entre otras cosas, en que operan en aeropuertos alternativos y alejados de las ciudades.
El número de viajes per cápita en 2015 fue de 0,23 viajes en la Argentina, 0,45 en Chile, 1,04 en Estados Unidos y 1,73 en España. “El tráfico aéreo puede duplicarse o incluso triplicarse, lo que requeriría de 100 a 200 aeronaves comerciales más en un horizonte de 5 a 10 años. La empresa estimulará la nueva demanda en uno de los mercados más caros y peor atendidos del mundo”, dicen en la empresa.
71 Comments
Why aren’t you taking advantage of the BEST KEPT SECRET on the internet? Because you don’t know about it… Read More…
Great web site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thanks for your sweat!
Hi! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up
to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hey there! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the excellent info you have right here on this post.
I will be coming back to your site for more soon.
It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m
glad that you shared this useful information with
us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before ending I am reading this enormous piece of writing to increase my knowledge.
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a site, which is
beneficial designed for my knowledge. thanks admin
Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why
but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
It’s an awesome piece of writing in support of all the web viewers; they will obtain benefit from it I
am sure.
Hello, yup this piece of writing is actually fastidious and I have learned lot of
things from it on the topic of blogging. thanks.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for
my mission.
Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I
am waiting for your further write ups thank you once again.
I am no longer positive the place you’re getting your info, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thank you for magnificent info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend
to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I think the admin of this site is truly working hard in favor of his web site, because here every data is quality based information.
Yes! Finally something about suitable advisor.
I do believe all the concepts you’ve offered in your post.
They’re very convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts
are very brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them
a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i
am really impressed to read all at one place.
Awesome post.
I think this is among the most important info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is
really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Hi, all the time i used to check weblog posts here in the
early hours in the daylight, because i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.
Keep on writing, great job!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
website is great, as well as the content!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve included
you guys to blogroll.
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hello, after reading this amazing post i am too glad to share my know-how here with colleagues.
If some one wishes expert view on the topic of blogging
and site-building after that i recommend him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the pleasant
job.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
on several websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts
into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I got this web page from my buddy who shared with me concerning this site
and now this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative posts at this time.
If you are going for best contents like I do, just pay a visit this web site every day as it offers feature contents, thanks
Appreciation to my father who told me on the topic of this
weblog, this web site is really amazing.
I like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great
author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely
will come back from now on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice evening!
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at
work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb site!
I always used to study article in news papers but now as
I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to
web.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera.
Outstanding Blog!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit
from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Many thanks!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website
thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to
find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Truly when someone doesn’t know afterward its up to other viewers that they will
assist, so here it happens.
Very good post. I absolutely appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
I love it whenever people get together and share ideas. Great site,
stick with it!
Hey there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours as
of late, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers
made good content as you probably did, the web will probably be
much more useful than ever before.
Hello to all, the contents existing at this site are genuinely amazing for people
experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hello there I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Digg for something else,
Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for
a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to browse it all at the moment but I have saved
it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot
more, Please do keep up the excellent b.
Que bueno
Tragedia ya hsy ejemplos
Me da miedito
Quien gana?
Una mas para undir a Aerolíneas Argentinas!.
Mientras no maten a la gente….
esperemo q lo barato no termine caro
seguimos con españa ????
Y como siempre la Argentina trayendo cosas que no sirven contal de reducir costo no importa como este
Mientras dejen operar a Aerolineas Argentinas, llenem bien los tanques de combustible y tengan buenos pilotos, no hay problemas.
Jaja bajo costo seee seguro contame el d los tres chanchitos es d bajo costo pra ellos pra los Argentinos no existe el bajo costo q dejen d joder y levanten e inviertan en Aerolíneas Argentina y dejen d vaciarla manga d ladrones hdp
Q pasó? Te quedaste en el 2015 ???
ES MEJOR PARA EL MERCADO PORQUE LA COMPETENCIA ES NECESARIA .. SOLO CONTROLAR BIEN SUS EQUIPOS .
MACRII CONTAL DE VOLTEAR A NUESTRA AEROLINEAS ARGENTINA HACE CUALKIER COSA
Ja mientras no se venga de nariz al suelo xq a la argentina viene los corridos de otros paises
Espero la dejen funcionar no como a otras empresas…
Siempre que este contralodo y carguen nafcta suficiente…veremos lo que pasa…
Sera segura? Porque a la atgentina traen cosas de cuarta y te cobran como buenas….tengan cuidado
Malisimo lo barato sale caro y lo peor que puede costar la vida de muchas personas
Malísimo. Todo la atención lo más barato posible y nos a pagar como de última generación. Vergonzoso
Mientras tengan el mantenimiento adecuado…todo bien, x q lo barato puede costar la vida…