 La detención del sujeto se produjo en la localidad bonaerense de El Talar. El marginal era buscado por fusilar a pibe de 15 años en la villa La Cava de San Isidro.

Pesquisas policiales de la comisaría 6ª de Tigre lograron detener, en la localidad bonaerense de El Talar, a un despreciable motoquero, que era buscado por haber asesinado salvajemente a balazos a un adolescente, de 15 años, en un tremendo suceso que se registró el mes pasado, en la peligrosa villa La Cava, en Béccar, en el partido de San Isidro.

El marginal fue apresado por los efectivos de seguridad, luego de que una hermana del occiso lo reconociera a escasos metros de un boliche, al que el criminal había concurrido a bailar. Se dice que la mujer pretendía ingresar al local, oportunidad en la que vio al delincuente y avisó a los gritos a los investigadores.

Los voceros de los tribunales de San Isidro revelaron que el individuo, llamado Marcelo Gabriel, era buscado por hallarse sindicado como responsable material del crimen de Walter Daniel Alejandro Ibáñez, que se produjo el 9 de diciembre de 2016, cuando este último se encontraba en compañía de uno de sus amigos, de 16 años, en el cruce de avenida Andrés Rolón e Intendente Neyer, a pocos metros del citado asentamiento de emergencia.

A las 11.50 de aquel día, según los testimonios, Marcelo Gabriel, de 18 años, arribó al lugar en una motocicleta y mantuvo una acalorada reyerta con Ibáñez.

La brutal disputa culminó en una tragedia porque el sanguinario hampón extrajo de entre sus ropas un arma de fuego y agredió a disparos al jovencito, para de inmediato escapar rápidamente en el rodado y esconderse en las calles del humilde vecindario.

Trascendió que Ibáñez, con heridas de arma de fuego en la pierna izquierda y en la garganta, tuvo que ser trasladado, de urgencia, al Hospital Central de San Isidro, aunque posteriormente el menor dejó de existir en el centro asistencial a pesar de la tarea desarrollada por los facultativos.

El cadáver del muchachito fue enviado a la Morgue Judicial, que está instalada en el Hospital Petrona Cordero, en San Fernando.

Marcelo Gabriel permaneció evadido de la Justicia hasta que finalmente concurrió a un local bailable instalado en El Talar y, al salir de este boliche, una hermana de Ibáñez lo descubrió mientras se hallaba en la esquina de la Colectora Este de Ruta Panamericana y calle Paraguay, en el mencionado distrito, en la zona norte del conurbano provincial.

De inmediato, la mujer comenzó a gritar con desesperación y, ante esa situación, los servidores públicos destinados en la comisaría de El Talar (6ª de Tigre), que recorrían el distrito con el objetivo de prevenir diferentes ilícitos, arribaron a las proximidades del establecimiento bailable, oportunidad en la que capturaron al sujeto.

Versiones sostienen que la hermana del pibe se disponía a ingresar al boliche, ocasión en la que observó al sanguinario malviviente.

Autoridades de la seccional y sus pares de la comisaría de la villa La Cava (11ª de San Isidro), que investigaron el caso, estiman que este motoquero ejecutó a disparos sin piedad a la víctima, de 15 años, como consecuencia de viejos problemas en el asentamiento.

Intervinieron en la causa, que fue caratulada “Homicidio agravado”, el fiscal Patricio Ferrari y Juzgado de Garantías Nº 1, ambos del departamento de San Isidro.

 

 

 

 

 

 

