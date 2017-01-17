La detención del sujeto se produjo en la localidad bonaerense de El Talar. El marginal era buscado por fusilar a pibe de 15 años en la villa La Cava de San Isidro.
Pesquisas policiales de la comisaría 6ª de Tigre lograron detener, en la localidad bonaerense de El Talar, a un despreciable motoquero, que era buscado por haber asesinado salvajemente a balazos a un adolescente, de 15 años, en un tremendo suceso que se registró el mes pasado, en la peligrosa villa La Cava, en Béccar, en el partido de San Isidro.
El marginal fue apresado por los efectivos de seguridad, luego de que una hermana del occiso lo reconociera a escasos metros de un boliche, al que el criminal había concurrido a bailar. Se dice que la mujer pretendía ingresar al local, oportunidad en la que vio al delincuente y avisó a los gritos a los investigadores.
Los voceros de los tribunales de San Isidro revelaron que el individuo, llamado Marcelo Gabriel, era buscado por hallarse sindicado como responsable material del crimen de Walter Daniel Alejandro Ibáñez, que se produjo el 9 de diciembre de 2016, cuando este último se encontraba en compañía de uno de sus amigos, de 16 años, en el cruce de avenida Andrés Rolón e Intendente Neyer, a pocos metros del citado asentamiento de emergencia.
A las 11.50 de aquel día, según los testimonios, Marcelo Gabriel, de 18 años, arribó al lugar en una motocicleta y mantuvo una acalorada reyerta con Ibáñez.
La brutal disputa culminó en una tragedia porque el sanguinario hampón extrajo de entre sus ropas un arma de fuego y agredió a disparos al jovencito, para de inmediato escapar rápidamente en el rodado y esconderse en las calles del humilde vecindario.
Centro asistencial
Trascendió que Ibáñez, con heridas de arma de fuego en la pierna izquierda y en la garganta, tuvo que ser trasladado, de urgencia, al Hospital Central de San Isidro, aunque posteriormente el menor dejó de existir en el centro asistencial a pesar de la tarea desarrollada por los facultativos.
El cadáver del muchachito fue enviado a la Morgue Judicial, que está instalada en el Hospital Petrona Cordero, en San Fernando.
Marcelo Gabriel permaneció evadido de la Justicia hasta que finalmente concurrió a un local bailable instalado en El Talar y, al salir de este boliche, una hermana de Ibáñez lo descubrió mientras se hallaba en la esquina de la Colectora Este de Ruta Panamericana y calle Paraguay, en el mencionado distrito, en la zona norte del conurbano provincial.
De inmediato, la mujer comenzó a gritar con desesperación y, ante esa situación, los servidores públicos destinados en la comisaría de El Talar (6ª de Tigre), que recorrían el distrito con el objetivo de prevenir diferentes ilícitos, arribaron a las proximidades del establecimiento bailable, oportunidad en la que capturaron al sujeto.
Versiones sostienen que la hermana del pibe se disponía a ingresar al boliche, ocasión en la que observó al sanguinario malviviente.
Autoridades de la seccional y sus pares de la comisaría de la villa La Cava (11ª de San Isidro), que investigaron el caso, estiman que este motoquero ejecutó a disparos sin piedad a la víctima, de 15 años, como consecuencia de viejos problemas en el asentamiento.
Intervinieron en la causa, que fue caratulada “Homicidio agravado”, el fiscal Patricio Ferrari y Juzgado de Garantías Nº 1, ambos del departamento de San Isidro.
Crónica
98 Comments
diet pills 411 phentermine information fda approved
starter 3 ephedra diet pills
zoloft and diet pills interactions llc indianapolis
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, yet I by
no means found any interesting article like yours. It
is beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all
site owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the web will likely be
much more useful than ever before.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, as i wish
for enjoyment, since this this website conations really pleasant funny stuff too.
I am no longer positive where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I must spend a while studying more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity on the topic of unexpected feelings.
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
Hi to every one, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me to visit this website, it contains important Information.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this web
site is truly pleasant and the visitors are truly sharing good thoughts.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came
to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things
to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a
few of your ideas!!
Fingers down, Apple’s application retailer wins as a result of a mile. It is really a substantial selection of all styles of apps vs a in its place unsatisfied preference of a handful for Zune. Microsoft incorporates Options, specially within the realm of games, however I’m not certainly I’d have to have to guess on the future if this attribute is important toward by yourself. The iPod is a a great deal improved preference inside that situation.
You can definitely see your skills within the article you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not
afraid to say how they believe. Always go after
your heart.
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your content.
This great article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep checking for new
information about once a week. I opted in for your RSS
feed too.
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I success
you get right of entry to consistently quickly.
Thanks, I’ve just been searching for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had
been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright
clear idea
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website
on a regular basis, this site is in fact nice and the visitors are really sharing fastidious thoughts.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely
picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a
few technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web host is
OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and
could damage your high quality score if advertising and
marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this
RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Informative article, totally what I was looking for.
Awesome post.
I like this web site so much, saved to my bookmarks. “American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated.” by Muammar Qaddafi.
Because the admin of this website is working, no question very soon it will be famous,
due to its quality contents.
These are in fact fantastic ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any
way keep up wrinting.
Hi, just wished to mention, I appreciated this weblog submit. It was beneficial. Keep on posting! Also check out my world wide web website; à¸„à¸£à¸µà¸¡à¸«à¸™à¹‰à¸²à¸‚à¸²à¸§
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am actually pleased to read this website posts which contains plenty of
helpful information, thanks for providing these statistics.
wonderful points altogether, you just won a logo new
reader. What might you suggest about your post that you made a few days in the past?
Any positive?
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day.
It will always be useful to read articles from other writers and use something from their web sites.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the
structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got
to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it
better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Thankfulness to my father who informed me on the topic of this webpage,
this weblog is really amazing.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Zune and iPod: Maximum These review the Zune in direction of the Contact, nonetheless when looking at how slender and incredibly tiny and light it is, I check out it to be a in its place one of a kind hybrid that brings together features of the two the Contact and the Nano. It’s rather vibrant and magnificent OLED display is slightly smaller sized than the contact screen, nevertheless the player by itself feels pretty a bit lesser and lighter. It weighs concerning 2/3 as a great deal, and is noticeably smaller within width and height, while staying simply just a hair thicker.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
writing a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I
feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways,
just wanted to say excellent blog!
Keep this going please, great job!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless
I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we
could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send
me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Superb blog by the way!
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info.
I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I really like your writing style, fantastic information, thankyou for putting up : D.
Terrific article! This is the kind of information that are meant
to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for no
longer positioning this post upper! Come on over
and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
It’s really very complex in this active life to listen news on TV, therefore I only use world wide web
for that reason, and take the newest news.
I love this site and have absolutely bookmarked it. I’m going to return to learn to read in additional details on my trip It’s just not generally you find
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Very good write-up. I absolutely appreciate this website.
Stick with it!
Quite good website submit. I absolutely enjoy this internet site. Keep creating!
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the thought of a user in his/her mind that
how a user can be aware of it. So that’s why this post is outstdanding.
Thanks!
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look
at and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thanks, quite great post.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet
explorer, might check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge component of folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Great post. Thank you for your time in helping me get educated about this.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
Great site. Thank you for your time in helping me understand about this.
I’m incredibly pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this superb read!! I undoubtedly liked every single bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out out new items on your world wide web website
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how could i subscribe
for a blog website? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid
clear idea
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hey, you utilized to publish magnificent, but the last couple of posts have been kinda boringâ€¦ I miss your wonderful writings. Past several posts are just a small bit out of track! come on!
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Hey, you utilised to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda uninterestingâ€¦ I miss your fantastic writings. Past many posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
web site before but after going through many of the posts I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I came across
it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
I adore reading through through an article that can make males and girls consider. Also, thanks for enabling for me to comment!
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this web
site; this blog includes remarkable and truly good stuff designed for visitors.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!
naturally like your website however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
I actually wanted to jot down a brief message to be able to express gratitude to you for those marvelous pointers you are giving on this site. My prolonged internet look up has at the end been rewarded with professional information to exchange with my close friends. I would point out that many of us site visitors are really endowed to dwell in a really good website with many awesome individuals with very helpful strategies. I feel quite grateful to have used your webpages and look forward to plenty of more amazing moments reading here. Thanks a lot once again for everything.
I’m impressed, I must say. Really rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the issue is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.
http://wwwlnba.com/snapmilfs/
http://hotjenny.com/snapmilfs/
http://httpnfl.com/snapmilfs/
http://httpnfl.com/snapmilfs/
http://hotjenny.com/snapmilfs/
http://wwwlfoxsports.com/snapmilfs/
http://ihatecandy.com/snapmilfs/
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/snapmilfs/
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your put up is just excellent and i can think you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat8/indiannudeladisplayerpicture.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat1/indianyounggirlsdicksuckingporn.html
http://wwwlnba.com/nba-news.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat7/hotnewzealandwomenporn.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat1/sexybitcheslickingpussy.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat7/sexymenfuckingwomengif.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat5/hitnudebigboobedmodels.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat3/australianmanpornowithgirl.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/cat5/starvirginpornmovieonline.html
http://wwwlespn.com/espn-articles.html
http://wwwlvk.com/facebook-keeps-freezing.html
http://wwwlmyfreecams.com/map139.html
http://wwwlvk.com/a-facebook-phone-number.html
szkolenie excel
clash of clans cheats
MUY BIEN FELICITO A ESA PERSONA QUE DENUNCIO AL ASESINO ESPERO SEA X MUCHO TIEMPO TE TENGAMOS UN ASESINO MENOS EN LA CALLE
Jaja
Bien minuto yá.!!!!!