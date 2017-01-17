Violento choque dejó un muerto en Maipú Compartir en Whatsapp

La víctima circulaba en moto.

Archivo.

Un violento accidente registrado este martes, dejó como saldo un motociclista fallecido, tras impactar violentamente contra una camioneta.

El siniestro, tuvo lugar pasadas las 7:00 de la mañana, sobre la Ruta 60.

Ampliaremos…

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

22 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *