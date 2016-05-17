Iván Noble llega al Teatro Independencia Compartir en Whatsapp

El músico visita Mendoza, para presentar su nuevo material “Perdido por Perdido”, será el viernes 20, a las 22.

Ivan Noble.
El ex-vocalista de los Caballeros de la Quema, Iván Noble, vuelve a la sala mayor de los mendocinos, para presentar su nuevo disco grabado en Los Ángeles y producido por Pablo Durand. Las entradas se encuentran a la venta en la boletería del teatro.

El cantante se presentará en nuestra provincia, luego de realizar un exitoso concierto en Buenos Aires, que fue testigo del bautismo de su nuevo material.

“Abrázame” y “Perdido por perdido” fueron algunas de las canciones que vieron la luz, por primera vez, en un show que contó con dos grandes invitados; David Lebón y “Palito” Ortega, con quien interpretó “Bienbenito” y “Estoy Perdiendo Imagen a tu Lado”.

Las entradas pueden adquirirse en la boletería del teatro, Chile y Espejo, de Ciudad, de martes a viernes de 9 a 12 y de 18 a 21. Los tickets tienen un valor de $450 (platea baja preferencial), $400 (platea baja y alta) y $350 (tertulia y paraíso).

