El candidato a jefe de Gobierno porteño, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta habló sobre el ataque que sufrió este jueves el periodista y conductor Victor Hugo Morales en su casa por parte del Grupo Clarín. “Me parece preocupante”, aseguró y sostuvo que ” que se haga un allanamiento en una causa que tiene 15 años me parece preocupante
La justicia realizó un allanamiento en el domicilio particular del periodista y locutor Víctor Hugo Morales, ubicado en avenida Libertador 2423 de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, en el marco de un juicio iniciado por la empresa Cablevisión.
El procedimiento judicial, ordenado por la Corte Suprema de Justicia, se concreta en el contexto de un juicio que la empresa Cablevisión le iniciara a Morales por haber puesto al aire en su programa “Desayuno”, que se emitía por Canal 7, un tramo de la final entre Boca y el Real Madrid, disputada en Tokio en el año 2000, cuyos derechos de transmisión había comprado Cablevisión.
