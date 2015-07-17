El robo apunta al tráfico de mascotas exóticas.
Cerca de las 22:00 hs, personal del Zoo de Mendoza, descubrió que una de las jaulas donde estaban alojados dos ejemplares de gato montés, estaba rota y sin los animales. Ante el hecho, se radicó la denuncia policial correspondiente y por el momento se desconocen mayores detalles sobre el robo ocurrido en el predio ubicado en el Parque General San Martín.
Las primeras conjeturas sobre el robo, apunta al tráfico de especies exóticas.
Imperdonable!!!! Como pueden poner me gusta!!!!?