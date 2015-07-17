Robaron dos ejemplares de gato montés del Zoo de Mendoza Compartir en Whatsapp

El robo apunta al tráfico de mascotas exóticas.

Gato Montés / Web
Cerca de las 22:00 hs, personal del Zoo de Mendoza, descubrió que una de las jaulas donde estaban alojados dos ejemplares de gato montés, estaba rota y sin los animales. Ante el hecho, se radicó la denuncia policial correspondiente y por el momento se desconocen mayores detalles sobre el robo ocurrido en el predio ubicado en el Parque General San Martín.

Las primeras conjeturas sobre el robo, apunta al tráfico de especies exóticas.

