Farro, mas hot que nunca Compartir en Whatsapp

La vedette uruguaya se divirtió contando sus fantasías sexuales como invitada en una obra de teatro. “Me encantaría enfiestarme con minas”, tiró la participante de Bailando por un Sueño y aclaró que no le gusta ninguna mujer del mundo del espectáculo.

Lejos de las cámaras y las luces de la televisión, Mónica Farro no tuvo pudor en contar algunas de sus fantasías sexuales.

En la obra que Jey Mammon presenta en el teatro La Galera, la vedette uruguaya se destapó y reveló, entre otras cosas, que el Negrito Luengo, su ex pareja, era muy bueno en la cama.

“Me enamoró lo buena persona que era pero después me di cuenta quién era de verdad”, señaló Mónica, que comentó cómo se arregla ahora que está sola: “Tengo mis juguetes”.

Además, confesó que “me encantaría enfiestarme con minas” y aclaró que “del mundo del espectáculo no me calienta ninguna aunque sí una compañera de Playboy”.

Por último, Farro reveló que “cuando tengo relaciones me encanta que me ahorquen”.

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

19 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *