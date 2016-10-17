Se trata de Melisa Fernandez, quien fue coronada este fin de semana.
En el marco del Calendario Vendimial 2016-2017; este fin de semana se llevó a cabo la Fiesta de la Vendimia de Cuadro Benegas, donde fue coronada Melisa Fernández como nueva soberana.
La joven fue proclamada el sabado en una fiesta denominada Los duendes de Vendimia, dirigida por Carlos Medina con un importante marco de público pese a la fuerte lluvia que azotó el distrito.
Melisa participará de la Vendimia Departamental a celebrarse en el mes de enero y sucede en el trono a Antonella Stagnitti.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
51 COMENTARIOS
