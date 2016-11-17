Así se desprende del informe mensual de la DEIE, que releva alimentos, vestimenta, transporte, educación y salud.
El procesamiento de los datos que la Dirección de Estadistas e Investigaciones Económicas (DEIE) realizó durante octubre para determinar el valor de la canasta básica de alimentos (CBA) arrojó que una familia tipo de cuatro integrantes necesita $4.647,67 para alimentarse y $11.946,75 si se le suma vestimenta, transporte, educación y salud.
El estudio para CBA se basa en el relevamiento de 120 precios por producto, en 70 puntos de toma (super e hipermercados, almacenes y negocios tradicionales). El listado incluye, pan, galletas, arroz, fideos, azúcar, sal, harinas, bebidas, aceite, café, infusiones, lácteos, frutas, verduras, legumbres, hortalizas, carnes y huevos.
La CBA se determina en función de los hábitos de consumo de la población, en base a los requerimientos normativos kilocalóricos y proteicos imprescindibles para que un hombre adulto, de entre 30 y 59 años, de actividad moderada, cubra durante un mes esas necesidades.
En un hogar que ha sido clasificado como Tipo 2, la referencia es el adulto de 35 años, su cónyuge de 31 años y dos hijos de 8 y 5 años.
Para calcular la canasta básica total (CBT) es necesario el valor de la CBA y ampliarlo con la inclusión de bienes y servicios no alimentarios como vestimenta, transporte, educación y salud.
solamente pera comer ¿LA LUZ Y GAS NO ENTRAN ? BOLETOS ¿ QUE POLITICO VIVE CON 12.000PESOS ? SON TODOS UNOS CARADURA no jodan TODOS LOS ARGENTINOS ES UN PUEBLO DEMASIADO MANSO LOS DISTRAEN CON PABADAS ¡ VIVA LA ARGENTINA GENEROSA ¡ TODO POLITICO CORRUPTO
Entonces porque no te fijas cuanto necesitamos en la pampa? dejen de llorar
Y es poco…si de gas viene mas de mil,luz,impuestos y el que paga colegio privado, un autito pedorro paga seguro,las compras del mes mas de mil pesos…y mercadería de segunda…ropa,calzado y ni comer una pizza afuera…xq ya se van $500 .. Todo suma y suma más de lo que se tiene… Y sin lujos…