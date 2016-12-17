Con 53 votos, la joven fue coronada como nueva soberana por el año 2017.
Corolario de la fiesta “Álbum de Historia y Vida”, este viernes por la noche el departamento de Maipú, coronó a Victoria Colovatti como su Reina de la Vendimia 2017.
La hermosa joven representó a Ciudad, y obtuvo 53 votos; mientras que como virreina fue electa Luisina Cabañez, de Coquimbito.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
161 Comments
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies
after that he must be pay a visit this site and be up to date all
the time.
Hi there, everything is going sound here and ofcourse every one is
sharing facts, that’s really good, keep up writing.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search
Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Kudos!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this
web site is truly pleasant.
I read this piece of writing completely regarding
the resemblance of most recent and earlier technologies, it’s awesome article.
This paragraph is truly a fastidious one it helps new net viewers,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Your style is so unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff
from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the
opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem
to get there! Many thanks
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging
on websites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be useful to read through content from other authors and
practice something from their sites.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on audio book phenomenon.
Regards
It’s not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am
browsing this web site dailly and obtain fastidious
facts from here daily.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of
the website is also very good.
Can I simply just say what a comfort to discover someone that genuinely knows what they’re
talking about over the internet. You definitely know
how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people need to read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you aren’t more popular since you most
certainly possess the gift.
I am really thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this great piece of writing at at this time.
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much
the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform
you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m
having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little homework on this.
And he in fact bought me lunch due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this subject here on your website.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward
for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
It’s awesome to go to see this web site and reading the views
of all friends about this paragraph, while I am also eager of
getting experience.
Hi there friends, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the topic of this post, in my view its really awesome in favor of me.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post
is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog
and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded
up as fast as yours lol
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours these days,
but I by no means found any fascinating article like
yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and
bloggers made good content material as you did,
the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she wishes to
be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
I like what you guys are usually up too. This sort
of clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve
added you guys to my personal blogroll.
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the
same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me from
that service? Thank you!
Good post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Kudos!
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog
posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this
website. Studying this information So i am happy to express that I have an incredibly just right
uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much surely will make
certain to do not disregard this site and give it a glance regularly.
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is a really well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for
a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and
give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted
to tell you keep up the good job!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog
loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do
not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your head before writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts
out there. I truly do take pleasure in writing
but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend
to be lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Kudos!
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed
account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds or even I success you get admission to constantly rapidly.
I want to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I
absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you book-marked to look at new things you post…
Hey very nice blog!
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include
almost all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this .
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it
😉 I am going to come back yet again since i have book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich
and continue to help others.
excellent publish, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector do not realize
this. You should proceed your writing. I am confident,
you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hey would you mind letting me know which
web host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a honest price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by it.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my
opinion recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
It’s hard to come by experienced people on this topic, however, you sound like you
know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
This paragraph will assist the internet visitors for building up new
web site or even a weblog from start to end.
That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and stay up for seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
copyright violation? My site has a lot of
completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission.
Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Appreciating the hard work you put into your blog
and detailed information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same old rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Tiene un aire a Nuri Donantuoni.
X suerte no fue una garda pedorra.
Menos mal ke eligieron bien mira si ganaba la lechona ke habian elegido en guaymsyen fhssss
Negra mugrienta
Podrían nombrar también a la virreyna no les parese ?
Cuando carajo fue nadie se enteró
Se acerca la Vendimia Mendoza