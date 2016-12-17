Victoria Colovatti es la nueva Reina de la Vendimia de Maipú Compartir en Whatsapp

Con 53 votos, la joven fue coronada como nueva soberana por el año 2017.

Foto: Descubre Mendoza.

Corolario de la fiesta “Álbum de Historia y Vida”, este viernes por la noche el departamento de Maipú, coronó a Victoria Colovatti como su Reina de la Vendimia 2017.

La hermosa joven representó a Ciudad, y obtuvo 53 votos; mientras que como virreina fue electa Luisina Cabañez, de Coquimbito.

