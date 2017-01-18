Banco Nación: Javier González Fraga reemplazará a Carlos Melconian Compartir en Whatsapp

El economista Javier González Fraga reemplazará a Carlos Melconián como presidente del Banco de la Nación Argentina. El nombramiento acaba de comunicarse oficialmente en la Casa Rosada.

El texto dice así:

“El Gobierno informa que Javier González Fraga es el nuevo Presidente del Banco de la Nación Argentina, en reemplazo de Carlos Melconian.

González Fraga es un economista de trayectoria amplia y reconocida. Fue presidente del Banco Central en 1989 y 1990, donde contribuyó a salir del pico de hiperinflación, escribió varios libros y fundó y dirigió una empresa de productos lácteos.

El Gobierno agradece a Carlos Melconian por su pasión y su dedicación al frente del Banco Nación, y por haberlo conducido con éxito y profesionalismo.”

Todavía no se conocen los motivos que habrían llevado al presidente de la Nación Mauricio Macri a impulsar este cambio. Pero cobró fuerza la versión de que en la Casa Rosada miraban cada vez con más incomodidad el discurso crítico de Melconian respecto al rumbo económico “gradualista” que adoptó el Gobierno desde el primer día de gestión.

Melconian es uno de los economistas que desde hace más tiempo viene trabajando cerca de Macri. Durante toda la campaña presidencial había sonado como el principal candidato a ocupar el ministerio de Economía.

Como se sabe, ese cargo fue para Alfonso Prat-Gay, quien a principios de este año fue reemplazado por Nicolás Dujovne.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

38 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *