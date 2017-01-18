Murió electrocutado cuando cambiaba un foco Compartir en Whatsapp

Sucedió en Guaymallén. La víctima tiene 19 años.

Un joven de 19 años identificado como Matías Cayares, murió tras recibir una descarga eléctrica cuando cambiaba un foco en su casa de Guaymallén.

El trágico hecho, tuvo lugar pasadas las 22 de este martes, en una vivienda ubicada en calle Gutemberg al 3500 cuando la víctima intentó sacar un foco y en ese momento se electrocutó.

Intervino la Oficina Fiscal Nº 9.

 

