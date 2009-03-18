El gobernador de Mendoza, Contador Celso Jaque realizó diversas gestiones en el día de ayer en la Capital Federal, la mas relevante fue la que desarrolló con el jefe de Gabinete , Sergio Massa, para analizar las cuentas de la provincia y para medir los avances del programa de modernización del Estado.
Se analizó el Programa que se utiliza para delinear políticas vinculadas a la modernización del Estado y al fortalecimiento de la gestión pública, con políticas que se centran en el desarrollo del gobierno electrónico y en el mejoramiento de las contrataciones públicas y la atención al ciudadano.
Además, firmaron acuerdos para la industria vitivinícola y de traspaso de fondos para la promoción y el desarrollo de la Fiesta Nacional de
la Vendimia.
De esa manera, el gobierno nacional expresó su apoyo a la provincia de Mendoza en materia de difusión y organización de la Fiesta de la Vendimia, celebración tradicional de los mendocinos relacionada con la principal industria vitivinícola del país.
En el encuentro, que se extendió durante 45 minutos y se realizo en el despacho del Jefe de gabinete que tiene en la Casa Rosada, se dieron un tiempito para repasar la realidad política de Mendoza con vistas a las próximas elecciones.
