Gestiones de Jaque en Bs. As: Reunión con Sergio Massa

Jaque y Massa
Jaque y Massa

El gobernador de Mendoza, Contador Celso Jaque realizó diversas gestiones en el día de ayer en la Capital Federal, la mas relevante fue la que desarrolló con el jefe de Gabinete , Sergio Massa, para analizar las cuentas de la provincia y para medir los avances del programa de modernización del Estado.

Se analizó el  Programa  que se utiliza para delinear políticas vinculadas a la modernización del Estado y al fortalecimiento de la gestión pública, con políticas que se centran en el desarrollo del gobierno electrónico y en el mejoramiento de las contrataciones públicas y la atención al ciudadano.

Además, firmaron acuerdos para la industria vitivinícola y de traspaso de fondos para la promoción y el desarrollo de la Fiesta Nacional de
la Vendimia.

De esa manera, el gobierno nacional expresó su apoyo a la provincia de Mendoza en materia de difusión y organización de la Fiesta de la Vendimia, celebración tradicional de los mendocinos relacionada con la principal industria vitivinícola del país.

En el encuentro, que se extendió durante 45 minutos y se realizo en el despacho del Jefe de gabinete que tiene en la Casa Rosada, se dieron un tiempito para repasar la realidad política de Mendoza con vistas a las próximas elecciones.

