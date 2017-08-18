Defensa emitió recientemente un comunicado a raíz de la presencia de viento Zonda en cordillera y precordillera de mendoza, en el mismo indica que son bajas pas probabilidades que el zonda se sienta en las zonas pobladas de la provincia
La situación de viento Zonda está dada por el ingreso del frente frío afectando precordillera y cordillera, específicamente la parte alta de Malargüe, Tupungato y potrerillos
Suspensión de Clases
Debido a las ráfagas de viento a gran velocidad la DGE suspendió este viernes las clases en Uspallata y alta montaña. La medida afecta todos los niveles y modalidades del turno mañana.
A las 11.30 se tomará decisión, según recomendación de Defensa Civil, para los turnos tarde, vespertino y nocturno.
Las clases en el resto de Mendoza se dictarán con normalidad.
10 COMENTARIOS
Uuuuu q feo vendrá frío luego mmm q feito se ve Dios los proteja …