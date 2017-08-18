Zonda en Mendoza, hay suspensión de clases en alta montaña Compartir en Whatsapp

Defensa emitió recientemente un comunicado a raíz de la presencia de viento Zonda en cordillera y precordillera de mendoza, en el mismo indica que son bajas pas probabilidades que el zonda se sienta en las zonas pobladas de la provincia
La situación de viento Zonda está dada por el ingreso del frente frío afectando precordillera y cordillera, específicamente la parte alta de Malargüe, Tupungato y potrerillos

Suspensión de Clases

Debido a las ráfagas de viento a gran velocidad la DGE suspendió este viernes las clases en Uspallata y alta montaña. La medida afecta todos los niveles y modalidades del turno mañana.

A las 11.30 se tomará decisión, según recomendación de Defensa Civil, para los turnos tarde, vespertino y nocturno.

Las clases en el resto de Mendoza se dictarán con normalidad.

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

10 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *