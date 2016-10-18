El material, publicado por el canal “Salud y Usted” cuenta con un título más que llamativo que ilustra claramente cuál es la finalidad de este jugo: “Derrite la grasa del estómago como loco con esta combinación de dos frutas”.
El autor del video señala una gran cantidad de beneficios de la mezcla, los cuales incluyen la reducción del apetito, la presencia de fibra y minerales, además de un aporte calórico relativamente bajo. El clip de YouTube precisa que se trata de una bebida sumamente útil para quienes desean adelgazar pero no pueden ir al gimnasio y también para quienes sí lo hacen y desean recuperarse de una rutina extenuante.
Más allá de todos los beneficios que promete la receta, el otro gran gancho de esta parece ser su sencillez pues involucra unos pocos ingredientes: un plátano, una cucharadita de semillas de linaza, una cucharadita de jengibre rallado, una taza y media de rodajas de piña y media taza de leche de almendras.
A continuación el video de YouTube explica que lo único que hay que hacer es echar los ingredientes a la licuadora y batir todo hasta que la mezcla esté lista para ser bebida.
