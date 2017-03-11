Milagros murió por sobredosis Compartir en Whatsapp

Los estudios toxicológicos, arrojaron que la joven había consumido cocaína y marihuana.

La joven murió a causa de la droga.
La joven murió a causa de la droga.

Los exámenes toxicológicos a los que fue sometido el cuerpo de Milagros, arrojaron que contenían restos de cocaína por un valor de 3686 nanogramos por mililitros, un nivel tal alto que le habría provocado un estado de inconsciencia que produjo que se ahogara con su vómito.

Al mismo tiempo, también encontraron restos de marihuana por un valor de 150 nanogramos, una cantidad que indica que la adolescente de 15 años que fuera hallada muerta en un descampado de Capital, murió a causa de sobredosis.

En tanto, se descartó la sospecha de abuso sexual.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

706 COMENTARIOS