Daniela Rocío André es la nueva soberana de Godoy Cruz

El segundo lugar quedó para a candidata de Benegas, Agostina Pazzaglia.

Rocio André / gentileza SA

Este fin de semana, Daniela Rocío André, representante del distrito Villa del Parque fue coronada como la nueva Reina de la Vendimia de Godoy Cruz.

La joven de 19 años, cursa el 2do año de Derecho en la Universidad de Mendoza y con 37 sufragios, fue coronada en la vendimia cuyo espectáculo se tituló “Puente de sueños”.

En tanto como virreina, fue coronada la candidata de Benegas, Agostina Pazzaglia.

