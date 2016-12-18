El segundo lugar quedó para a candidata de Benegas, Agostina Pazzaglia.
Este fin de semana, Daniela Rocío André, representante del distrito Villa del Parque fue coronada como la nueva Reina de la Vendimia de Godoy Cruz.
La joven de 19 años, cursa el 2do año de Derecho en la Universidad de Mendoza y con 37 sufragios, fue coronada en la vendimia cuyo espectáculo se tituló “Puente de sueños”.
En tanto como virreina, fue coronada la candidata de Benegas, Agostina Pazzaglia.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
51 Comments
I simply want to mention I’m all new to blogging and site-building and honestly liked you’re page. Likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You certainly have awesome posts. Kudos for sharing your website page.
Howdy I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I
am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post
and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at
the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please
do keep up the superb jo.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our
argument made at this time.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge on the topic of unexpected
feelings.
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the other
specialists of this sector don’t notice this.
You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base
already!
I’m very happy to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank
you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely really liked every little bit of it and
I have you bookmarked to look at new information on your web site.
I believe this is among the such a lot significant info for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But want to observation on some general issues, The web site style is perfect,
the articles is truly great : D. Good job, cheers
Hi there every one, here every one is sharing these knowledge, so
it’s pleasant to read this weblog, and I used to go to see this blog
all the time.
Hey There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. That is a very well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog
that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking
for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe
you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
and say I really enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend
any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects?
Many thanks!
Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The full glance of your site is
fantastic, as well as the content material!
Very good information. Lucky me I recently found
your site by chance (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Cheers!
Since the admin of this site is working, no doubt
very soon it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I
stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to read articles from other authors
and use a little something from their web sites.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing
effort.
Appreciation to my father who told me on the topic of this weblog, this web site is genuinely amazing.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from
this website, and your views are nice for new users.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much
better! Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I am going to forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
This is very fascinating, You are an excessively professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to in search of more of your magnificent post.
Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to
commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also
create comment due to this sensible paragraph.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
to your new updates.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I
thought this post was good. I do not know who you are
but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not
already 😉 Cheers!
Very shortly this site will be famous amid all blog viewers, due to it’s nice posts
We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your web page again.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my
end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hey there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided
vibrant clear idea
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting this site on a regular basis, if so after that
you will without doubt take good knowledge.
Hello There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. This is a
very smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
more of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Excellent items from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you’re simply extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what
you are stating and the way during which you are saying it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still take care of to
keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you.
That is really a terrific web site.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Right here is the perfect webpage for anybody
who wants to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with
you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic that has been written about for
years. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your put up is simply cool and i could suppose you’re a professional on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with approaching post.
Thanks one million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital
to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m
thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer
but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog
writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is accessible on web?
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing
these know-how, thus it’s nice to read this web site, and I
used to go to see this website every day.
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to convey her.
If you want to improve your knowledge simply keep visiting this
site and be updated with the newest news update posted here.
It’s an remarkable piece of writing in favor of all the internet people; they will
obtain benefit from it I am sure.
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had
issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see
a nice blog like this one nowadays.
I’m not certain the place you’re getting your info, however good
topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or figuring
out more. Thanks for wonderful info I was in search of this info for my mission.
Great info. Lucky me I found your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site, because i
want enjoyment, as this this website conations genuinely good funny
stuff too.