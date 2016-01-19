Juan Videla tenía apenas 29 años y padecía obesidad mórbida.
Juan Videla, el mendocino que se hizo conocido en el país tras participar del programa Cuestión de Peso, murió este lunes en el hospital Lagomaggiore luego de sufrir un paro cardio respiratorio. El joven de 29 años que sufría un estado de inmovilidad e insuficiencia respiratoria muy severo, y durante su participación en Cuestión de Peso, logró bajar de 226 a 136 kilogramos, tuvo una recaída tras quedar fuera del certamen y prácticamente duplicó su peso, sobrepasando los 400 kilos.
Padre de una niña, el joven volvió a la lucha, pero el deterioro de sus órganos y el sobrepeso que presentaba, resultaron mortales.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
40 Comments
Q.E.P.D junto al SÑR.