La artista pop se presentó en el escenario en el que se realiza el tradicional Festival de Doma y Folclore.

En la previa se habló demasiado de la presentación de Lali Espósito en Jesús María, un espacio clásico para el folclore. Luego de acordar que se lleve a cabo un día después del tradicional Festival de Doma y Folclore, el 18 de enero llegó la gran oportunidad de ver en vivo a la artista pop para miles de fanáticas de todo el país.

Una multitud copó el estadio de la localidad cordobesa y la actriz y cantante les entregó una hora y media de show en el que repasó las canciones de su disco A Bailar e interpretó algunos temas de la tira Esperanza Mía, la serie con la que conquistó a miles de niñas y adolescentes.

Los puristas que se quejaron por la participación de la figura pop argentina sufrieron aún más, cuando la escucharon cantar 3 temas en inglés. Como es costumbre para Lali en sus shows, interpretó Diamonds, la canción de Rihanna. Además, hizo Wake me up, de Avicii, y Don’t stop me now, el clásico de Queen.

En un principio, la cantante fue anunciada como la encargada de cerrar Jesús María. Rápido, muchos usuarios de las redes sociales cuestionaron esa participación. La polémica se terminó rápido cuando el presidente del Festival, Nicolás Tottis, aclaró que ella iba a actuar un día después del final: “El festival termina el domingo 17 de enero y ella va a estar el lunes 18”.