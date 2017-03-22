Positivo balance de la XXX Fiesta Nacional del Chivo Compartir en Whatsapp

“Los malargüinos nos unimos para hacer grande a nuestra fiesta”, expresó la Directora de Cultura, María del Carmen Vergara. Galeria de Fotos.

El escenario mayor de la Fiesta Nacional del Chivo, luce con las reinas.
Cuatro intensos días de actividades, volvieron a posicionar a Malargüe dentro de los grandes escenarios artísticos y culturales del país, de la mano de la XXX edición de la Fiesta Nacional del Chivo que este año, convocó a más de 15 mil personas que llegaron desde distintos puntos del país, e incluso desde el país trasandino.

“El balance ha sido muy positivo porque al clima espectacular que tuvimos, la gente nos acompañó masivamente con mucho turismo de Chile y de Mendoza, asi que estamos más que satisfechos”, señaló en diálogo con MinutoYa, María del Carmen Vergara, Directora de Desarrollo Cultural y Protección Patrimonial de la Municipalidad de Malargüe.

La edición 2016, también compensó un reclamo histórico de los malargüinos, en cuanto al protagonismo del criancero y los artistas locales en una de las grandes fiestas del oeste argentino.

“Este era un reclamo histórico y muy acertado que tenían los malargüinos, porque esta fiesta fue creada para eso, para cuidar y promover en el país nuestra fiesta que rinde homenaje a nuestra cultura y nuestra gente. Nosotros la denominamos “Malargüe recupera su Identidad” y creo que esto se logró a lo largo de las cuatro noches de la fiesta”, expresó la funcionaria.

En la entrevista, Vergara detalló además el trabajo que se está realizado de cara a la Fiesta Departamental de la Vendimia a realizarse la primera semana de febrero, que incluirá la tradicional Maratón de Chivos. / Fotos: Prensa HCD Malargüe

Postales que dejó la XXX edición de la Fiesta Nacional del Chivo

