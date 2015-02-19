Las calles de Luján se vistieron de Carnaval Compartir en Whatsapp

Este fin de semana se realizaron los festejos carnavalescos en las plazas de Ciudad y Chacras de Coria, donde los disfraces, las murgas, la chaya y el baile divirtieron a los presentes. El próximo domingo el Carnaval se traslada a Ugarteche. Mientras que en la Semana Federal, Luján se promociona con sus vinos y artistas locales.

 carnaval lujan de cuyoDurante la tarde del sábado, un centenar de vecinos pudieron disfrutar de los festejos programados por el municipio por motivo de los festejos de Carnaval. Pasada las 18hs. un grupo de chicas pertenecientes a la Batucada Brasilera Percuiana comenzaron a desplegar sus ritmos desde la Plaza Departamental por calle Sáenz Peña hasta llegar a la Plaza Mosconi donde los esperaban chicos y grandes para disfrutar de una tarde a pura música, además de unirse dos grupos murgueros locales. También se realizaron diferentes juegos para los más chicos.

Luego, el lunes la plaza General Espejo de Chacras de Coria fue la protagonista. Los vecinos, con el apoyo de la Municipalidad de Luján, organizaron una fiesta de Carnaval que comenzó en la Plaza Dr. Levy, desde allí las familias enteras y la murga de chicos “La tropa del rincón” desfilaron por las calles del distrito hasta llegar a la plaza central de Chacras.

En el lugar se concentró una gran cantidad de vecinos y turistas, los chicos y grandes disfrazados jugaron con espuma y las clásicas bombitas. Luego para finalizar los festejos las murgas “La Hechicera”, “La Muy Guacha” y “La Buena Moza” desplegaron su arte estilo uruguayo que se llevó el aplauso de todos.carnaval lujan de cuyo1

Para finalizar los festejos de Carnaval, el domingo 22 de febrero, se realizará el histórico y tradicional carnaval de la comunidad boliviana en Ugarteche. La cita será sobre Ruta Provincial Nº15 (desde la Ruta Provincial Nº16 hasta el Polideportivo Municipal), a la mañana se instalarán los puestos de ventas y a partir de las 14hs. comenzarán los desfiles de los diferentes grupos caporales.

Un mural de colores

La Dirección de Cultura del municipio junto a Chacras Para Todos realizó un mural con motivos carnavalescos en la pared externa de la Delegación Municipal del distrito. Dicho mural expresa la unión de generaciones, en una misma fiesta llena de colores y sonrisas.

El diseño y la coordinación estuvieron a cargo del artista German Legrand, de la Dirección de Cultura. En la pintada también participaron Pablo Pavezka, Carolina Arenas, Omar Cabrera y Miriam Arenas.

carnaval lujan de cuyo2 “El martes 17, se dio fin a la pintada después de cuatro días de mucho trabajo. Varios vecinos y turistas se acercaron a brindar su apoyo posando y sacando fotos”, expresó Legrand.

Colaboraron en esta iniciativa: Pinturería Habitania, vecinos de la Plaza Levy, vecino de Chacras de Coria, Biblioteca Chacras de Coria, Correveidile, Vozde Chacras, Grupo NYC, Soy de chacras, Proyecto Crecer, Murga La Hechicera, Centro de Jubilado de Chacras de Coria y Feria de Artesanos.

Vendimia Federal

Luján de Cuyo participa de la Semana Federal en el Prado Español del Parque General San Martín. El municipio presentó un stand de información turística para dar a conocer a los visitantes todos los rincones del departamento; sus paisajes, bodegas, museos y atractivos gastronómicos.

El domingo, la delegación lujanina contó con la participación de grupos departamentales y el Ballet Municipal Juvenil de Luján. Además acompañaron el stand la Reina Departamental Carla Lucía Videla, la Virreina Departamental María Luz Robinson y la Reina del Malbec Pilar Galarraga.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

78 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *