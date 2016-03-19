En lugar de mil productos, como se había prometido, hay solamente 100. Además, no se incluye la carne. La presidenta de la Asociación de Consumidores y Usuarios de Argentina, Sandra González, se quejó por los grandes aumentos y aseguró que “tenemos que hacer sentir el peso a remarcadores inescrupulosos”
Las organizaciones de consumidores recibieron con muy poco entusiasmo la noticia de que entre los productos que deben ser incluidos en el Sistema Electrónico de Publicidad de Precios Argentinos (SEPA), cuyo fin sería desalentar la inflación, no figuren alimentos básicos como vegetales, frutas, cereales y carnes. En cambio, en la lista que será publicada desde el 29 de abril sí figura el fernet…
La Subsecretaría de Comercio Interior, según la Resolución 7/2016 publicada el viernes en el Boletín Oficial, incluye 101 productos cuyos precios finales deben ser obligatoriamente incluidos en el SEPA, listado con que el actual gobierno sustituyó a los Precios Cuidados. Otros productos, de los más de 500 que comprendía el sistema anterior, son de inclusión optativa en la lista.
Aumentos injustificados
La presidenta de la Asociación de Consumidores y Usuarios de Argentina (Adecua), Sandra González, le dijo a este diario que “nosotros hubiéramos preferido que la lista de publicación obligatoria incluyera por lo menos a la carne, porque es un rubro en el cual el consumo ha caído un 9 por ciento”. Diferente, según la experta, sería el caso de frutas y verduras, porque “son alimentos estacionales”, cuyos precios oscilan frecuentemente. “Pero lo más cuestionable es que de los mil productos que habían prometido, hoy vemos que hay solamente cien -lamentó Sandra-. Es necesario que se agreguen más artículos de consumo masivo”.
La titular de Adecua afirmó que “hay muchísimos aumentos injustificados”, por lo cual evaluó que la organización de compras selectivas, excluyendo a los artículos que son excesivamente caros, “es una herramienta que tenemos los consumidores”. Si bien consideró que “no siempre es fácil dejar de consumir ciertos productos, como lácteos, sobre todo cuando hay chicos”, remarcó que “los consumidores tenemos que hacerles sentir el peso de nuestras decisiones a los remarcadores inescrupulosos”.
Boicot el 7 de abril
En igual dirección apuntó el presidente de la Unión de Usuarios y Consumidores en Defensa de sus Derechos,Ricardo Vago: “La lista de obligatorios es incompleta, están faltando unos doscientos artículos”, señaló.“Faltan precios en las góndolas, y las multas que se aplican no son suficientes cuando se trata de grandes cadenas de supermercados, que son las que más remarcan precios”, dijo Vago.
“El 7 de abril vamos a estar junto con otras entidades en la jornada de boicot a las bocas de expendio que abusan del bolsillo de la gente, porque para vencer a la inflación se necesita que los consumidores hagamos sentir nuestro derecho”, afirmó.
¿Qué es el SEPA?
Anunciado como un instrumento para poner freno a las subas de precios, se creará un sistema informático que derivará en una aplicación para teléfonos móviles donde se podrán verificar los precios de distintos artículos en cada comercio de una zona específica.
Nueva convocatoria
El gobierno nacional convocó nuevamente a empresarios del sector alimentario para discutir los aumentos, que consideran injustificados, en algunos productos. Esta semana ya hubo un intento del ministro de Agroindustria, Ricardo Buryaille, al que los hombres de negocios no asistieron
Fuente: Crónica
