Donald Trump consiguió de manera oficial el numero de delgados para ser el candidato del Partido Republicano es tras la votación este martes en la segunda jornada de la Convención Nacional Republicana.
Trump consiguió en mayo el número requerido de delegados durante las primarias y asambleas partidistas tras derrotar a Ted Cruz y antes a otros 16 aspirantes durante la contienda republicana y este martes se ratificaron esos delegados para asegurar la candidatura: 1.237.
Trump celebró en Twitter y dijo que es un honor. “Es un honor ser el candidato republicano. ¡Trabajaré duro y nunca los defraudaré!
Más tarde en la noche, emitieron un mensaje de Trump, en el que dijo: “Vamos a traer verdadero liderazgo a Washington”. Y añadió: “Juntos hemos llegado a unos resultados históricos” dijo Donald Trump en su primer mensaje como el candidato oficial del Partido Republicano a la presidencia de Estados Unidos.
Su hijo Donald Trump Jr. fue el encargado de hacer el anuncio tras el conteo de los delegados de Nueva York.
La multitud en Cleveland celebró con la canción “New York, New York” de Frank Sinatra al fondo.
Los esfuerzos de algunos —como el de la campaña #NeverTrump— para impedir la nominación de Trump, fueron infructuosos.
El jueves dará el discurso de aceptación de la candidatura.
La segunda jornada en la convención ha estado marcada por la polémica del plagio del discurso de Melania Trump el lunes de un discurso pronunciado por Michelle Obama en 2008 en la Convención Demócrata. CNN supo que la campaña de Trump no despedirá a nadie por el hecho y que intenta dejar atrás la controversia.
La campaña de Trump ha estado caracterizada por la controversia, en especial por sus polémicas declaraciones sobre migrantes mexicanos, musulmanes, refugiados sirios, medios de comunicación y personas con discapacidad.
Trump se enfrentará en noviembre presuntamente con Hillary Clinton, virtual candidata demócrata, quien ya cuenta con el apoyo de su rival durante las primarias, Bernie Sanders.
