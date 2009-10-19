El Declive Molecular de un Gen Apoya la Teoría de la Evolución de Darwin Compartir en Whatsapp

darwinUnos biólogos de la Universidad de California en Riverside han informado sobre una nueva evidencia del cambio evolutivo, recogida tanto en el registro fósil como en los genomas de organismos vivientes, proporcionando ello un nuevo apoyo a la teoría de la evolución de Charles Darwin.

Los investigadores fueron capaces de correlacionar la pérdida progresiva de esmalte en el registro fósil con un declive molecular simultáneo de un gen, llamado Enamelin, que está implicado en la formación de esmalte en los mamíferos.

El biólogo Mark Springer ha dirigido el estudio.

El esmalte es la sustancia más dura del cuerpo de los vertebrados, y recubre los dientes de la mayoría de los mamíferos.

Sin embargo, existen ejemplos de mamíferos sin dientes mineralizados y de mamíferos con dientes que no tienen esmalte. Además, el registro fósil documenta cuándo estos linajes perdieron el esmalte.
En 2007, Springer, Robert Meredith y John Gatesy iniciaron un estudio sobre los mamíferos que carecen de esmalte, en el que los investigadores se concentraron en el gen Enamelin. Ellos predijeron que estas especies tendrían copias del gen que codifica para la proteína Enamelin específica de los dientes, pero que este gen mostraría evidencia, en organismos vivientes, de declive molecular, debido a que estos genes son meros remanentes sin utilidad actual para la supervivencia del individuo.

Ahora el laboratorio de Springer ha encontrado evidencia de tales rasgos moleculares en los genomas de organismos vivos. Los investigadores han descubierto mutaciones en el gen Enamelin que alteran la forma en que es codificada la proteína Enamelin, resultando ello en el borrado de buena parte del “plano de construcción” de dicha proteína.

Darwin afirmó que todos los organismos descienden de un organismo o de unos pocos, y que la selección natural dirige el cambio evolutivo. El registro fósil demuestra que los primeros mamíferos tenían dientes con esmalte. Los mamíferos que carecen de él deben descender por lo tanto de mamíferos con dientes cubiertos de esmalte.

