Unos biólogos de la Universidad de California en Riverside han informado sobre una nueva evidencia del cambio evolutivo, recogida tanto en el registro fósil como en los genomas de organismos vivientes, proporcionando ello un nuevo apoyo a la teoría de la evolución de Charles Darwin.
Los investigadores fueron capaces de correlacionar la pérdida progresiva de esmalte en el registro fósil con un declive molecular simultáneo de un gen, llamado Enamelin, que está implicado en la formación de esmalte en los mamíferos.
El biólogo Mark Springer ha dirigido el estudio.
El esmalte es la sustancia más dura del cuerpo de los vertebrados, y recubre los dientes de la mayoría de los mamíferos.
Sin embargo, existen ejemplos de mamíferos sin dientes mineralizados y de mamíferos con dientes que no tienen esmalte. Además, el registro fósil documenta cuándo estos linajes perdieron el esmalte.
En 2007, Springer, Robert Meredith y John Gatesy iniciaron un estudio sobre los mamíferos que carecen de esmalte, en el que los investigadores se concentraron en el gen Enamelin. Ellos predijeron que estas especies tendrían copias del gen que codifica para la proteína Enamelin específica de los dientes, pero que este gen mostraría evidencia, en organismos vivientes, de declive molecular, debido a que estos genes son meros remanentes sin utilidad actual para la supervivencia del individuo.
Ahora el laboratorio de Springer ha encontrado evidencia de tales rasgos moleculares en los genomas de organismos vivos. Los investigadores han descubierto mutaciones en el gen Enamelin que alteran la forma en que es codificada la proteína Enamelin, resultando ello en el borrado de buena parte del “plano de construcción” de dicha proteína.
Darwin afirmó que todos los organismos descienden de un organismo o de unos pocos, y que la selección natural dirige el cambio evolutivo. El registro fósil demuestra que los primeros mamíferos tenían dientes con esmalte. Los mamíferos que carecen de él deben descender por lo tanto de mamíferos con dientes cubiertos de esmalte.
89 COMENTARIOS
whoah this blog is excellent i like studying your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You already know, a lot of individuals are searching around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
I really like and appreciate your blog article. Will read on…
Thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
I truly appreciate this article post.Really thank you! Great.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Fantastic.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness on your submit is simply cool and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with drawing close post. Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Thanks for the blog article.Really thank you!
Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Say, you got a nice blog post. Want more.
My family and I absolutely love your blog and find the vast majority of the articles to be just what I’m searching for. Do you offer guest writers to post articles for you? I would not mind creating an article regarding garageband ipad or perhaps on a number of the topics you’re posting about here. Awesome site!
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the post. Keep writing.
Hi there, you’re definitely right. I always look over your content attentively. I’m also considering lucky patcher no root, perhaps you could discuss that from time to time. Take care!
Howdy can you inform me which blog platform you are using? I’m going to do my own site on how to trace a phone number in the future although I am having trouble making a decision.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
You’re totally right and I totally trust you. When you wish, we could also talk regarding omega xl specifications, something which fascinates me. Your website is certainly fantastic, all the best!
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I was discussing with a good friend of my own around this article and even regarding facetime app for android too. I do think you made a lot of good points on this page, we’re excited to read more stuff from you.
Hello there! This is my first reply on this site so I really wanted to give a quick hello and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest other sites which deal with kik messenger for pc? I am as well pretty interested in that! Thanks a ton!
My spouse and I really enjoy your site and find a lot of the content to be exactly what I am interested in. Would you offer people to write content for you? I would not mind writing an article about malpractice lawsuit or on a number of the topics you are writing about on this website. Awesome blog!
There is terrific modifications on the style of this website, I certainly enjoy this. My site is relating to mobdro premium apk and presently there are plenty of things to be done, I am yet still a starter in webpage design. Take care!
I am so grateful for your article.Really thank you! Will read on…
piece solex
piece solex
piece solex
Pod warunkiem od czasu viagra jednego okresu szukasz czegos, co byloby w poziomie przyniesc ulge Twoja wzwody oraz nie odnosisz w tym jakiegokolwiek wiekszego szczescia, postanowze sie na odwiedziny naszego sprawnie wykonywajacego serwisu, ktory pomogl natychmiast niezmiernie gigantycznej liczbie osob. Wlasne przejscie dodatkowo kreacyjny struktura pomoce zilustrowany obszerna lekow na potencje wiedza a prowadzeniem dyskrecji sprosta w niezwykly podejscie przydac sie az do usuniecia Twoich problemow z wzwodem.
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
solex
Thanks so much for the article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
A big thank you for your article post. Want more.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Co chwila viagrze bardziej widoczne nerwowosci zmyslowe w zestawieniu sposrod bezpiecznymi skromniej oznacza to bardziej stereotypowymi zwolnieniami mentalnymi egzystuja w stanie przyczyniac sie, na forma zycie plciowego wielu jednostki. Codzienny stres tudziez jeszcze szybsze stawka egzystencje zdaja sie intensyfikowac tego wariantu behawioru, opuszczajac przeciw coraz wiekszemu zapotrzebowaniu w tej sferze przyrzadzilismy wielka pomysly ofertowa gratisowych konsultacji medycznych dla postan posiadajacych tarapaty z erekcja lekami na potencje.
Pelna viagrze technika zmyslowa zas bubel ambarasow sposrod wzwod owo intencja coraz wiekszej kapele teraz egzystujacych pankow. Odwiedzajac lokalny sprawnie aktywny serw posiadasz traf wyzbycia sie stresu oraz sklejonych z przed zaburzen wzwodow dodatkowo zywego wykreslenia skrytych zwolnien utrudniajacych Twoje relacje plciowe. Podawane za posrednictwem nas konsultacje medyczne kierowane egzystuja lekow na potencje z wykorzystaniem orzeczonych rzeczoznawcow.
Gdyby od chwili viagrze jakiegokolwiek okresu wypatrujesz czegos, co stanowiloby w stanie przyniesc ulge Twoja wzwody a nie zanosisz w owym niejakiego wiekszego zwyciestwa, postanow sie na wizytacja naszego sprawnie wykonujacego serwisu, ktory wspomogl w tym momencie wybitnie wysokiej kwocie jednostki. Nasze odczucie a kreacyjny platforma polecenia uswietniony rozlegla apteka internetowa madroscia i behawiorem dyskrecji podola w zdumiewajacy rozwiazanie przyczynic sie az do zabicia Twoich zagwozdki sposrod erekcja.
A big thank you for your blog article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Im grateful for the blog post. Want more.
Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Im obliged for the blog article. Really Cool.
wow, awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Very nice article. I certainly love this site. Stick with it!
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours
these days, but I never found any attention-grabbing article
like yours. It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view,
if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably
did, the net might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and the rest of the
site is very good.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will
share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some web pages and sites to read
articles or reviews, but this webpage gives feature based articles.
Great blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find high quality
writing like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this article
as well as from our argument made here.
Hola! I’ve been reading your weblog for a long time now and finally got the courage to
go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent job!
Very good site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any
community forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get comments from other
knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!
Hi to every single one, it’s in fact a good for me to go to see this
web site, it includes priceless Information.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog
posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as
I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours
and my users would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Many thanks!
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your site
by chance (stumbleupon). I have saved as a favorite for later!
Hi there friends, how is everything, and what you desire to
say concerning this article, in my view its really amazing for me.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this
site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning
to read through more, thanks for the information!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
checking through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and
I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
relied on the video to make your point. You obviously
know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was once totally right.
This submit truly made my day. You cann’t believe just
how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I have read a few just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you put to make the sort of great informative website.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
What’s up, its fastidious article on the topic of
media print, we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of data.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody having
the same RSS issues? Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host
you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a fair
price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!
Thanks for the good writeup. It in fact was a enjoyment account it.
Glance complicated to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we be in contact?
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that
might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thank you!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger
if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
This paragraph provides clear idea in support of the new viewers
of blogging, that actually how to do blogging and site-building.
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I
never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content
as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you know after that you
can write otherwise it is difficult to write.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how
can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
vivid transparent idea
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Thank you! Where are your contact details though?
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different
subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless,
just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for
such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this
post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker
who had been doing a little homework on this. And he
actually ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending time to discuss this subject
here on your web page.
I got this website from my buddy who shared
with me concerning this web page and now this time I am visiting this
website and reading very informative content at this place.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
What i don’t understood is actually how you are now not
really a lot more smartly-favored than you may be now.
You are very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably in relation to this
subject, made me in my opinion consider it from numerous
various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated
except it is something to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
At all times care for it up!
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of net so from
now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks,
However I am encountering troubles with your RSS. I don’t
know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hi, its pleasant piece of writing about media print, we all know media is a great source of data.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good opinion, piece of writing
is fastidious, thats why i have read it completely