La vedette se presentó ante el juez federal Sergio Torres junto a su abogado Fernando Burlando.

Vicky Xipolitakis está imputada por el delito de atentado contra la seguridad de una aeronave. La vedette acudió a los Tribunales de Comodoro Py este lunes 19 por la mañana, pero no realizó ningún tipo de declaración. El piloto Patricio Zocchi y el copiloto Federico Soaje, imputados en la misma causa, tampoco declararon cuando fueron citados en primer lugar.

En esta oportunidad, la griega debía dar explicaciones al juez federal Sergio Torres sobre el episodio ocurrido el pasado 22 de junio en el vuelo Austral AU 2708 con destino a Rosario. Ella viajó en la cabina del avión con los pilotos y manejó los controles de la nave. Los videos que grabó Xipolitakis fueron emitidos por Telenoche y tras su difusión se generó un gran escándalo.

Cabe recordar que la Justicia la había citado a declarar el 29 de septiembre, pero se postergó porque Vicky ya tenía programado un viaje a Dubai y Europa. En esa escapada, la modelo visitó Roma y tuvo la posibilidad de conocer al papa Francisco.

En el programa de Mirtha Legrand, Xipolitakis recordó en detalle el vuelo a Rosario: “Yo me iba a Rosario, estaba en el VIP y me dijeron que pasara, pensé que me pasaban a primera, cuando voy adelante me dicen si quería volar con ellos todo el viaje, me llamó la atención. Nos quedamos ahí encerrados, nunca me crucé con la gente. Me hicieron acelerar, puse mi mano en la palanca pero el otro piloto la tenía de costado”.