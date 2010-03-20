Algunos polémicos, otros con mucho humor. La mayoría muy buenos. Mirá la lista de los 10 jueguitos más calientes.

Como si no alcanzara con la oferta televisiva y cibernética, los videojuegos también contienen escenas sexuales. Algunas son insinuaciones aptas para todos los públicos, otras recomendables solo para adultos. Algunas se imaginan las relaciones en el futuro, otras son netamente machistas, en las que las mujeres son objetos sexuales idealizados al servicio de las fantasías masculinas, y otras tratan el asunto con humor. Este es la lista de los diez videojuegos más interesados en el sexo:

10) Los Sims (Maxis – 2000 – 2004 – 2009): Sexo apto para todo público. Por más parche que hayamos usado para desbloquear los desnudos de nuestros sims, y descubrir con terror que sus horripilantes humanidades no poseen aparatos reproductivos, la franquicia más exitosa de todos los tiempos nunca mostró sexo explícito en sus juegos. Sí mostró 18 diferentes formas de asfixiar, ahogar, electrocutar y asesinar a nuestros personajes, pero nada de sexo. No importaba si hacía frío o calor, los sims siempre tenían pudor y se manoseaban con sus parejas bajo el acolchado. Eso sí, jamás se negaban al sexo cuando tenían la posibilidad de concretarlo.

9) Mass Effect 2 (Bioware – 2010): Sexo futurista. Para quedarnos tranquilos: en el 2183 también existirá el sexo. Lo confirma el mismísimo Comandante Shepard, quien se pasea por la Ciudadela en busca de los bares más oscuros para encontrarse con muchachas dispuestas al intercambio de fluidos. Eso sí, a tener cuidado con las aliens. Si bien tienen fama de grandes besadores, sus tentáculos a veces son mucho más traviesos de lo que a un hombre heterosexual le gustaría. Nada mejor que relacionarse con alguna dama conocida que, por un par de buenas frases y combinación de botones, nos entrega su cuerpo para aliviar las penas.

8) God of War II (SCEA – 2007): No sólo de guerra vive el hombre. Algo que sabemos desde el comienzo de la historia es que todos los dioses mitológicos y aquellos emperadores reales que erigieron las civilizaciones que dieron origen a la nuestra, estuvieron siempre relacionados con proezas sexuales que muchas veces fueron más allá de nuestra imaginación. Kratos no desperdicia la oportunidad y, siempre que puede, se toma un respiro de tanta matanza para mostrar cuán macho es. Sólo en esas “batallas” este espartano se deja vencer.

7) Duke Nukem 3D (3D Realms – 1996): Las nenas del Duke. A lo largo del escenario que recorre Duke Nuken para acabar con sus enemigos encontramos decenas de referencias sexuales. Posters con mujeres semidesnudas y bailarinas dispuestas a mostrarnos sus senos por algunos billetes se presentan a lo largo de la aventura indicándonos el punto débil de nuestro héroe. Si hasta se lo puede ver a los tiros en un cine erótico.

6) Heavy Rain (Quantic Dream – 2010): Sexo como escape. Un título recién salido del horno que en su oscuridad y tensión encuentra un lugar para el erotismo. No como un burdo gancho comercial para atraer al público, sino como un modo (también burdo) de evadir el peligro. Con momentos de peligro que llenan de nerviosismo al jugador, la gente de Quantic Dream no deja de mostrarnos momentos de sensualidad, pero siempre con el arma cargada (sí, podría hacer muchos chistes con esta última frase). Con animaciones sorprendentes y una historia atrapante, el sexo no podía estar ausente en la Playstation 3.

5) 7 Sins (Montecristo – 2005): Como Los Sims pero con la idea fija. Una vez que Maxis nos entregó su revolución de la simulación social, no tardaron en aparecer juegos que dejaron de lado todo lo referido a mantener sanos y salvos a nuestros personajes, y se dedicaron a corromperlos al máximo. Todos los pecados capitales se hacen presentes en un juego cargado de sexo y mal gusto, en donde uno debe ser lo más sanguinario posible para escalar posiciones en la sociedad. Bueno, no está tan alejado de la realidad después de todo.

4) Playboy: The Mansion (Cyberlore Studios – 2004): La mayor fantasía masculina hecha realidad en el mundo digital: el imperio de las conejitas Playboy. Un juego bastante malo pero con escenas que elevaban la temperatura de las consolas.

3) Custer’s Revenge (Mystique – 1982): Sexo pixelado. Quizás una de las más explícitas muestras de sexo sin sentido de toda la historia de los videojuegos. Un hombre absolutamente desnudo que sólo posee un sombrero de vaquero, pañuelo, botas y una pronunciada erección que debe tener relaciones sexuales con una indígena pulposa maniatada a un cactus. Pornográfico y obsceno para demasiadas comunidades (los derechos de la mujer, los indígenas y hasta la propia industria se puso en su contra) es considerado como uno de los diez peores juegos de la historia. Cluster’s Revenge es la demostración de que no todos los programadores son tipos tan inteligentes.

2) Leisure Suit Larry (Sierra Online – 1987 / 2009): Sexo y humor. Un clásico de clásicos. Una de las aventuras gráficas más disparatadas de todos los tiempos en donde el sexo y el humor se funden para transformarse en la misma cosa. Para Larry no hay grandes secretos ni prohibiciones, poco importa quién es la compañera, siempre y cuando esté dispuesta a satisfacer sus instintos sexuales (los cuales siempre posee a flor de piel).

1) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Rockstar North – 2004): Sexo urbano, sexo crudo. En una de las más crueles entregas de la genial saga GTA, el sexo se hizo presente de manera concreta, dura y fatal. La oscuridad de este juego, repleto de marginalidad, no podía evitar contener retazos de prostitución y sexo sucio. Polémico pero exquisito, quizás el episodio más denso de todos los que se han jugado, por su historia y tensión.

Mirá el video….

Heavi Rain-Sexi Girl

Fuente: ABC.es