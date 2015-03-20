El eclipse solar más grande desde 1999 que se pudo ver en Europa, la mayor parte del norte de África, Asia occidental y parte de Oriente Medio ya terminó y, como no podía ser de otra manera, videos ya empezaron a aparecer en la red.
No se trata del único fenómeno, ya que este viernes también se produce el equinoccio de otoño, que significa que tanto el día como la noche durarán exactamente lo mismo y que, desde ahora en adelante, las noches en el hemisferio sur serán más largas que los días y viceversa para el hemisferio norte.
Además, también se produjo la quinta superluna negra del año, que se produce cuando la Luna se aproxima a la Tierra y, por ese motivo, luce mucho más grande.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
59 COMENTARIOS
Major thankies for the article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Very informative blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thanks again for the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wow, great article post. Awesome.
I simply want to say I’m new to blogs and certainly liked this blog. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You surely come with superb article content. Bless you for revealing your blog site.
I think this is a real great post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Hey, thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
It appears like a single of the guys could handle 1 skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was also a lot for him.
{In my years of expert research” I can say, with calculated evidence, that twerk dancing originated in dance establishments known
Wiz Khalifa and Nicki Minaj In 2012, She released her very first single, Fame”.|We watched intensely in the mirror to see no matter whether we could imitate Diamond’s impressive twerking strategy, then looked at every single
It appears like one particular of the guys could manage one skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was also significantly for him.
In reality, they were so committed to twerking they would go to the Supreme Court to defend their first amendment proper to throw the d.|After the New Directions watch Blaine’s scandalous twerking video,
this signifies up and down).|Our Instructors have been busy finding out the AUSSIE TWERK way and becoming Aussie Twerk Certified Instructors….
{In my years of professional research” I can say, with calculated proof, that twerk dancing originated in dance establishments identified
this indicates up and down).|Our Instructors have been busy understanding the AUSSIE TWERK way and becoming Aussie Twerk Qualified Instructors….
{una pareja muy viciosa y exhibicionista que disfruta haciendo públicas sus relaciones íntimas
|It really is an extremely attractive point to do and it’s my mission to take females out of their comfort zone and get them twerking.|Even so,
|It is an incredibly attractive point to do and it’s my mission to take girls out of their comfort zone and get them twerking.|Nonetheless,
I simply want to say I am very new to blogs and certainly loved this web page. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You surely come with great articles and reviews. With thanks for sharing with us your website page.
Hi there mates, its great post about teachingand entirely defined, keep it up all the time.
Hi! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I have learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking
for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you place to create such a great
informative web site.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems
locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some suggestions
for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog
and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
I used to be able to find good info from your blog articles.
This is the perfect website for anyone who wants to understand this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost hard to
argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic that has been discussed for a long time.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks a lot!
What i don’t realize is in truth how you’re
no longer really a lot more well-preferred than you
may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus significantly on the subject of this subject, produced me
for my part believe it from so many various angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it is one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!
Thanks in support of sharing such a pleasant thinking,
piece of writing is good, thats why i have read it entirely
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays,
but I never found any fascinating article like yours.
It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material
as you probably did, the net will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
This page truly has all the information and
facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Superb blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely
confused .. Any suggestions? Thanks!
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this article as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for providing this info.
Very nice post. I definitely appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
excellent points altogether, you just won a logo new reader.
What may you recommend about your publish that you just made a few days ago?
Any positive?
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, just go to see this web site daily since it offers quality contents, thanks
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m
still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog
writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Hi there, I wish for to subscribe for this webpage to get hottest updates,
therefore where can i do it please help out.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog
posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Hello there I am so glad I found your blog, I
really found you by error, while I was searching on Digg for something else,
Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great work.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot
of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced
but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you offer.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
outdated rehashed material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding
your RSS feeds to my Google account.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first go to see of this blog; this weblog consists of awesome
and actually good information designed for visitors.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this site
is actually pleasant and the visitors are truly sharing fastidious thoughts.
Hola! I’ve been reading your website for a long time now and finally
got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger
if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up for in search of
more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website
in my social networks
My spouse and I stumbled over here different page
and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page
yet again.
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated.
Your favourite justification seemed to be at the net the easiest factor to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst other folks think about concerns that they plainly do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole
thing without having side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious
what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would
cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I
am going through problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t join it.
Is there anybody getting similar RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore I am going to tell
her.