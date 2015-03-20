Las mejores imágenes del mayor eclipse solar Compartir en Whatsapp

El eclipse solar más grande desde 1999 que se pudo ver en Europa, la mayor parte del norte de África, Asia occidental y parte de Oriente Medio ya terminó y, como no podía ser de otra manera, videos ya empezaron a aparecer en la red.

eclipse solar (13)No se trata del único fenómeno, ya que este viernes también se produce el equinoccio de otoño, que significa que tanto el día como la noche durarán exactamente lo mismo y que, desde ahora en adelante, las noches en el hemisferio sur serán más largas que los días y viceversa para el hemisferio norte.

Además, también se produjo la quinta superluna negra del año, que se produce cuando la Luna se aproxima a la Tierra y, por ese motivo, luce mucho más grande.

SPAIN-SOLAR-MOON-ECLIPSE FRANCE-SCIENCE-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE A partial solar eclipse is pictured through a special filter at Strasbourg Observatory A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard eclipse solar (12) eclipse solar (11) eclipse solar (10) eclipse solar (9) eclipse solar (8) eclipse solar (7) eclipse solar (13)

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

59 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *