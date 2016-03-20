Hoy 20 de marzo comienza el otoño, equinoccio otoñal. Compartir en Whatsapp

otoñoEste domingo 20 de marzo comienza el otoño en el hemisferio Sur, momento astronómico cuando se produce el  equinoccio.  Es la instancia en que el sol permanece 12 horas por encima del horizonte y 12 horas por debajo de él, constató AIM.

El otoño debe su nombre a Atum-Ra, un dios egipcio que simboliza el sol oculto por la tierra, tanto en un periodo del año como en  un  momento del día.

Es la estación de recoger lo sembrado en el verano, por ejemplo el maíz y el girasol. Se usa por eso para representar la madurez. La  sucesión de las estaciones  se debe a la inclinación del eje de giro de la Tierra respecto al plano de su órbita respecto al Sol.

Este eje se halla siempre orientado en la misma dirección y por tanto los hemisferios norte y sur son iluminados desigualmente por el sol según la época del año. Reciben distinta cantidad de luz solar debido a la duración del día y con distinta intensidad según la inclinación del Sol sobre el horizonte (ya que la luz debe atravesar más o menos la atmósfera).

Si el eje de la Tierra no estuviese inclinado respecto a la eclíptica, el Sol se hallaría todo el año sobre el ecuador; y describiría todos los días la misma trayectoria en el cielo, alcanzando siempre la misma altura máxima sobre el horizonte.

Este cambio de estación se trata de un fenómeno astronómico llamado equinoccio debido a que en todo el planeta el día y la noche tendrán el mismo tiempo de duración y se produce cuando el Sol se sitúa en el plano del ecuador terrestre.

Sobre el otoño

La estación otoñal se caracteriza porque lentamente las hojas caen de los árboles debido a que éstos, como estrategia para compensar la menor energía del Sol que reciben, empiezan a desprender sus follajes.

El otoño es una  época de transición, de descanso relativo, pero sobre todo de tranquilidad en la que la naturaleza nos aporta colores llamativos e inolvidables que han suscitado  la inspiración de los poetas. Fuente: AIM

