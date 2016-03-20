Este domingo 20 de marzo comienza el otoño en el hemisferio Sur, momento astronómico cuando se produce el equinoccio. Es la instancia en que el sol permanece 12 horas por encima del horizonte y 12 horas por debajo de él, constató AIM.
El otoño debe su nombre a Atum-Ra, un dios egipcio que simboliza el sol oculto por la tierra, tanto en un periodo del año como en un momento del día.
Es la estación de recoger lo sembrado en el verano, por ejemplo el maíz y el girasol. Se usa por eso para representar la madurez. La sucesión de las estaciones se debe a la inclinación del eje de giro de la Tierra respecto al plano de su órbita respecto al Sol.
Este eje se halla siempre orientado en la misma dirección y por tanto los hemisferios norte y sur son iluminados desigualmente por el sol según la época del año. Reciben distinta cantidad de luz solar debido a la duración del día y con distinta intensidad según la inclinación del Sol sobre el horizonte (ya que la luz debe atravesar más o menos la atmósfera).
Si el eje de la Tierra no estuviese inclinado respecto a la eclíptica, el Sol se hallaría todo el año sobre el ecuador; y describiría todos los días la misma trayectoria en el cielo, alcanzando siempre la misma altura máxima sobre el horizonte.
Este cambio de estación se trata de un fenómeno astronómico llamado equinoccio debido a que en todo el planeta el día y la noche tendrán el mismo tiempo de duración y se produce cuando el Sol se sitúa en el plano del ecuador terrestre.
Sobre el otoño
La estación otoñal se caracteriza porque lentamente las hojas caen de los árboles debido a que éstos, como estrategia para compensar la menor energía del Sol que reciben, empiezan a desprender sus follajes.
El otoño es una época de transición, de descanso relativo, pero sobre todo de tranquilidad en la que la naturaleza nos aporta colores llamativos e inolvidables que han suscitado la inspiración de los poetas. Fuente: AIM
41 COMENTARIOS
Really enjoyed this blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Great blog post. Really Great.
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I really enjoy the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Great article post. Really Great.
Greetings! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site
mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank
you!
Because the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be
well-known, due to its quality contents.
Spot on with this write-up, I really believe that this amazing site needs
a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to
read through more, thanks for the information!
I am truly grateful to the owner of this site
who has shared this wonderful piece of writing
at at this place.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in web
explorer, could check this? IE still is the market leader and a
big section of other people will omit your wonderful writing due to this problem.
I pay a visit day-to-day a few blogs and information sites to read posts, except this web site offers quality based content.
I really like reading a post that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the rest of the site
is very good.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and
reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to looking for more of your excellent post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
This piece of writing will help the internet viewers for setting up new blog or even a blog from
start to end.
It’s amazing for me to have a web site, which
is beneficial designed for my know-how. thanks admin
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment,
as this this web site conations actually good
funny information too.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Hey outstanding blog! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?
I’ve very little knowledge of programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I simply had
to ask. Thanks!
Good way of telling, and nice paragraph to get data about my presentation topic, which i am
going to present in university.
I am actually happy to read this weblog posts which includes lots of valuable information, thanks for providing such data.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
I know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send
me an e mail.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot.
I was seeking this particular info for a very long time. Thank you
and best of luck.
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other visitors
that they will assist, so here it occurs.
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
It is not my first time to go to see this web page, i am visiting this website
dailly and obtain pleasant information from here all the time.
Having read this I believed it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to
put this article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and
commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I’m very pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your site.
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a
similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam
feedback? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any
help is very much appreciated.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing
around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your
rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know I
am getting know-how daily by reading such nice content.
I got this site from my buddy who informed me about this website and at the moment this time I am visiting this web site and reading very informative articles at this time.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, only pay a quick visit
this web site everyday as it presents feature contents,
thanks
I am really thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this fantastic post at at this place.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly
know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to
your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This
article posted at this web page is truly fastidious.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure
whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Awesome post.
What’s up, of course this post is really nice and
I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.