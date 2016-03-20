Mi pasión por las arañas no es noticia y en varias oportunidades te he presentado toda clase de curiosidades acerca de estos animales, los miembros más populares dentro del filo Arthropoda y también de la clase Arachnida. Hemos visto así toda clase de curiosidades sobre las arañas, aprendimos cómo diferenciar una araña venenosa y entre otras tantas cosas, derrumbamos muchos mitos sobre las arañas, ¿recuerdas?
Si también te gustan las arañas, hoy tengo una especie muy peculiar e interesante para mostrarte; si no te gustan mucho, igual te sorprenderás, pero si eres aracnofobico… ¡busca otra publicación en el sitio! Pues en este artículo, hoy te voy a hablar de lo que es una araña muy especial, no de esas arañitas que hacen sus “casitas” detrás del armario, no. Te voy a hablar de una araña “de verdad”, de una especie que come pájaros, verdaderas obras de arte de la naturaleza… Te presento ala tarántula Goliath, no apta para aracnofóbicos.
¿Qué es una araña y qué es una tarántula?
Una araña no es un insecto, es un arácnido. Son artrópodos, como los insectos, pero tienen ocho patas, generalmente más de dos ojos y suelen tener el cuerpo recubierto de pelos, para que cuando caminen por tu nuca te dé más asco… no, esto era broma, pero si, en menor o en mayor medida, generalmente poseen el cuerpo recubierto de pelo.
Prácticamente todas las arañas son venenosas, es decir, tienen glándulas venenosas que pueden afectar a la presa con mayor o menor intensidad (ten en cuenta que solo unas muy pocas alcanzan la intensidad suficiente como para que las podamos considerar peligrosas), son rápidas, escurridizas y hacen seda o telaraña. En resumidas cuentas, eso es una araña.
Se conocen 38.000 especies diferentes de arañas y estoy prácticamente seguro de que convives al menos con unas 2 o 3 especies de éstas en tu hogar. En cuanto a diferencias, bueno, aclaremos en primer lugar que las tarántulas también son arañas, algunas especies de arañas presentan ciertas particularidades que hacen que comúnmente se les llame “tarántulas”.
Suele llamarse tarántula a las arañas de tipo migalomorfa, o sea aquellas de cuerpo pesado y de gran tamaño (no deben confundirse con las grandes arañas de la familia licósidos o Lycosidae), las cuales son propias de los países de clima tropical y sub-tropical, siendo muy comunes en Latinoamérica.
Se las conoce también por el nombre de terasófido o araña pollito y entre otros factores que las caracterizan, como su enormidad, su pelaje y su lento andar, está su alimentación. La alimentación de las tarántulas consiste en criaturas que comúnmente son mucho más grandes que las arañas, como aves pequeñas, peces o insectos de gran tamaño. Te propongo admirar la belleza de una tarántula giganteen todo su esplendor, con la tarántula Goliath…
La tarántula Goliath, la araña más grande del mundo
Primero tengo que decirte que no te preocupes por esta especie, aunque puede comer pájaros, ratones o lagartijas, su veneno no es peligroso para los humanos. Y eso que estamos hablando de la araña más grande del mundo, alrededor de 30 centímetros cuando está estirada y de un peso de unos 100 gramos.
Pone unos 200 huevos al año, de los cuales eclosionan (o sea sobreviven) más de la mitad. La Goliath puede vivir hasta 14 años, igual que un perro. Y aunque su veneno no mata, es muy agresiva y emite un ruido silbante. Está recubierta de pelos urticantes a modo de defensa. Las tarántulas se abalanzan sobre sus presa, clavándole sus colmillos venenosos y paralizando a su víctima. En algunos lugares del norte de Sudamérica se cazan y se comen, por ejemplo, en el pueblo de los Yanomami.
