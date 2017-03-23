Tal como habían advertido los legisladores, le dieron hoy la espalda al proyecto del presidente y no liberaron los fondos para cerrar la cárcel. Afirmaron que se mantendrán en esa postura hasta que la Casa Blanca presente un plan más detallado del destino de los detenidos.
La decisión de los senadores -tomada por una abrumadora mayoría de 90 a 6- abre serios interrogantes sobre la capacidad del presidente de cerrar la prisión para 2010, como prometió durante toda la campaña electoral y los primeros días de su mandato.
La ley de gastos militares adicionales para 2009 incluía 80 millones de dólares para el cierre de la prisión, donde están confinadas unas 240 personas arrestadas durante la campaña que Estados Unidos lanzó contra el terrorismo tras los atentados del 11 de setiembre de 2001 contra el Pentágono y las Torres Gemelas.
Obama, en tanto, buscará aplacar este jueves el debate sobre su política de seguridad y sus planes para cerrar el controvertido penal con un discurso que coincidirá con otro sobre el mismo tema a cargo de uno de sus mayores críticos, el ex vicepresidente Dick Cheney.
El duelo de discursos será el choque verbal más directo hasta ahora entre el demócrata Obama y sus críticos de la oposición republicana en torno a qué tácticas están justificadas para detener e interrogar a presuntos islamistas radicales y prevenir nuevos ataques como los atentados del 11 de septiembre de 2001.
El debate sobre la seguridad nacional -que llega precedido por acusaciones de Cheney de que la política de Obama hace al país más vulnerable ante Al Qaeda- es el único tema en que muchos republicanos creen poder restar puntos a un presidente popular y al dominio de los demócratas del gobierno y el Congreso.
Previo a la votación del Senado, y en respuesta a la advertencia de los legisladores de bloquear los fondos, el secretario de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Robert Gibbs, había prometido “un plan más detallado” y dijo que Obama hablará de esto en su discurso.
El plan de cierre de Guantánamo se topó con la resistencia de legisladores tanto demócratas como republicanos inquietos por la perspectiva de la liberación de algunos de los 240 presos que quedan en Guantánamo -incluso aquellos absueltos de cargos de terrorismo- en sus propios distritos y entre sus votantes.
El director del FBI, Robert Mueller, dijo este miércoles a una comisión del Congreso que trasladar a algunos de los presos de Guantánamo, Cuba, a Estados Unidos acarreará riesgos, incluso si se los encierra en cárceles de máxima seguridad.
Fuentes del gobierno, citadas por la publicación on-line estadounidense Politico, dijeron que el discurso del presidente buscará también responder a las críticas expresadas por el ala más izquierdista del Partido Demócrata.
Este sector está molesto por la reciente decisión de Obama de continuar con los juicios a algunos de los detenidos en Guantánamo con los polémicos tribunales militares creados por su antecesor George W. Bush, en vez de someterlos a la Justicia ordinaria.
También le cuestionan haber ordenado personalmente frenar, con un recurso judicial, una sentencia de un tribunal que autorizó la difusión de fotos de detenidos en el momento en que sufren abusos por parte de militares estadounidenses.
Cheney, por su parte, dará un discurso de 45 minutos en un centro conservador, el Instituto Empresarial Americano, titulado “Mantener Seguro a Estados Unidos, y responderá luego preguntas de la prensa en el evento, planeado desde hace varias semanas.
El vicepresidente de Bush criticó duramente la decisión de Obama del mes pasado de desclasificar documentos en los que se detallaba el uso de técnicas violentas en interrogatorios de sospechosos de extremismo islámico.
El mandatario se pronunció no obstante en contra de procesar a los agentes que los realizaron. Obama dijo en una conferencia de prensa hace dos semanas que esas técnicas, autorizadas por Bush, eran “torturas”.
El debate dejó mal parada a la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, cuando la semana pasada acusó a la CIA de haber “engañado al Congreso y a los Estados Unidos” con sus informes sobre los interrogatorios que realizaba.
Al día siguiente, en una clara marcha atrás, Pelosi emitió un comunicado en el que dijo respetar el trabajo de la CIA
968 COMENTARIOS
