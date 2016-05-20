Este fue el insólito comunicado de “La Serenisima” Compartir en Whatsapp

La increíble comunicación de la empresa “La Serenisima” donde luego de aumentar en 4 meses casi el 100% sus productos, lanza un comunicado diciendo que no aumentará sus productos hasta ….

Lacteos.La empresa mantendrá hasta el 18 de agosto el precio de sus productos yogurísimo, ser y casancrem, que representan casi el 60% del volumen total de la compañía.

“Creemos que nadie tiene que resignar la mejor calidad, es por eso que este invierno Yogurísimo, Ser y Casancrem congelan los precios de sus principales productos”, anunció en un comunicado.

La campaña “Precios Congelados”, de alcance nacional y hasta el 18 de agosto, contempla productos que representan casi 60% del volumen total de la compañía.

Los productos incluidos son Potes Firmes Ser y Yogurisimo, Casancrem 500g Regular, Sachet 1L yogurisimo y Tetra Yss, así como Tetra Ser 1L, Sachet Ser 1L, Sachet Yogurisim 1,3L, Casancrem 330g Regular y Light.

Durante el verano, la compañía implementó “Mini precios”, una estrategia a nivel nacional que consistió en nuevas presentaciones de sus principales marcas con una reducción de 9% en el precio por kilo, recordó.

