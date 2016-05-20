La increíble comunicación de la empresa “La Serenisima” donde luego de aumentar en 4 meses casi el 100% sus productos, lanza un comunicado diciendo que no aumentará sus productos hasta ….
.La empresa mantendrá hasta el 18 de agosto el precio de sus productos yogurísimo, ser y casancrem, que representan casi el 60% del volumen total de la compañía.
“Creemos que nadie tiene que resignar la mejor calidad, es por eso que este invierno Yogurísimo, Ser y Casancrem congelan los precios de sus principales productos”, anunció en un comunicado.
La campaña “Precios Congelados”, de alcance nacional y hasta el 18 de agosto, contempla productos que representan casi 60% del volumen total de la compañía.
Los productos incluidos son Potes Firmes Ser y Yogurisimo, Casancrem 500g Regular, Sachet 1L yogurisimo y Tetra Yss, así como Tetra Ser 1L, Sachet Ser 1L, Sachet Yogurisim 1,3L, Casancrem 330g Regular y Light.
Durante el verano, la compañía implementó “Mini precios”, una estrategia a nivel nacional que consistió en nuevas presentaciones de sus principales marcas con una reducción de 9% en el precio por kilo, recordó.
40 Comments
I just want to mention I am just very new to blogging and actually liked this web page. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with terrific articles. Thanks a lot for revealing your webpage.
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity to
your submit is simply spectacular and that i could think you’re an expert
in this subject. Well along with your permission allow me
to seize your feed to stay up to date with imminent post.
Thank you a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance, and
I am stunned why this accident did not happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
This page truly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
hello!,I really like your writing so so much!
percentage we keep in touch extra about your article
on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and
include approximately all significant infos. I would
like to see extra posts like this .
Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m
confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and post is actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such articles or reviews.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
My blog is in the very same niche as yours
and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you.
Cheers!
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with almost
all significant infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this .
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is existing on net?
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our
community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work
on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
This information is priceless. How can I find out more?
Excellent items from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff previous
to and you’re simply too great. I actually like what
you’ve bought here, certainly like what you are stating and the
best way by which you say it. You are making it entertaining and
you continue to care for to stay it smart. I can not wait to read
far more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and
I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out
there that I’m completely confused .. Any recommendations?
Bless you!
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth used to be
a entertainment account it. Glance advanced to more delivered agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just
wanted to say great blog!
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
hello!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we be
in contact more approximately your article on AOL?
I require a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Looking ahead to look you.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.
I am really pleased to glance at this blog posts which consists of plenty of valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds
of data.
This info is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find out more?
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest factor to take note of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as
other folks consider worries that they just do not know about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as
defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects
, other people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thank you
I have learn a few just right stuff here. Certainly
price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create any such great informative website.
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
go to see this website on regular basis to obtain updated from latest news.
I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed
the standard information an individual provide to your visitors?
Is gonna be again steadily in order to inspect new posts
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Yes! Finally something about home based business
ideas.
Thanks for finally writing about >Este fue el insólito comunicado de La Serenisima – MinutoYA <Loved it!
Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is
getting more from this web page, and your views are fastidious in support
of new users.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog
and I look forward to your new updates.
What’s up, its nice post concerning media print, we all understand media is a impressive source of facts.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker
who had been doing a little homework on this. And he actually bought me dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks
for spending some time to talk about this subject here on your blog.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
You are so cool! I don’t think I’ve read through anything like this before.
So good to discover somebody with some original thoughts on this subject matter.
Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a
little originality!
los emresarios no ayudan al gobierno….. solo piensan en sus bolsillos y tampoco en el comprador me dan verguenza ajena