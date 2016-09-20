La actriz quiere quedarse con la tenencia de sus seis hijos. Acusa a Brad de no educarlos apropiadamente.
El matrimonio entre Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt llegó a su fin. Así fue luego de que la actriz firmara los papeles para concretar el divorcio. “Diferencias irreconciliables”, aseguró ante la corte la mujer de 41 años y uno de los íconos de Hollywood.
La información fue dada a conocer por el sitio TMZ, desde donde explicaron que Jolie pidió, además, la custodia de los seis hijos que tuvieron a lo largo de los 12 años de relación con su ahora ex.
Pitt y Jolie son padres de Maddox (14), Pax (12), Zahara (10), Shiloh (9) y los gemelos Vivienne y Knox (8).
Fuentes allegadas a la pareja aseguraron al citado medio que la decisión de Jolie tiene que ver con que ella no está de acuerdo con la forma que tiene él de criarlos y esto habría generado muchas peleas en el matrimonio.
El mismo sitio asegura que Angelina tomó esta decisión debido a que el también productor de cine tiene problemas de ira producto del consumo de marihuana y alcohol, lo que lo convierte en un “peligro para los niños”.
La de Jolie y Pitt fue, hasta hoy, una de las parejas más glamorosas y envidiadas del mundo del espectáculo. Ambos se conocieron en 2004, pero se casaron recién en agosto de 2014.
La ahora ex mujer de Brad Pitt está siendo representada por Laura Wasser, una de las abogadas más temidas de Hollywood, quien estuvo a cargo del primer divorcio de Jolie, con el actor Billy Bob Thornton.
La historia de amor entre ellos comenzó durante el rodaje de Sr. y Sra. Smith en 2004. El romance fue secreto por un tiempo, ya que ese momento Pitt estaba casado con la querida y popular Jennifer Aniston, de Friends.
La última vez que lo vio juntos fue el pasado mes de julio durante un almuerzo junto a Knox y Vivienne en un restaurante de West Hollywood.
Por otro lado, en las últimas horas crecieron los rumores sobre un supuesto affaire de Brad Pitt con Marion Cotillard.
Tras la confirmación del divorcio entre Brad Pitt (52) y Angelina Jolie (41), comenzaron a surgir diferentes hipótesis sobre el verdadero motivo de la separación de una de las parejas más codiciadas de Hollywood. Una de las causas habría sido un supuesto affaire del actor con la francesa Marion Cotillard (40), con quien protagonizó la película Allied.
El portal Page Six informó este martes que Angelina le pidió el divorcio después de 12 años de relación al enterarse del engaño con la atractiva actriz europea.
“Ella contrató a un detective privado porque sentía que pasaba algo entre ellos en el set y resultó que así era. Y esa fue la gota final”, declaró una fuente cerca a la protagonista de Tomb Raider y Maléfica, entre otras.
Incluso durante el rodaje de la película Allied surgieron rumores acerca de un supuesto romance entre Pitt y Cotillard.
De acuerdo con esa fuente, que habló bajo anonimato, el affaire entre los actores habría durado cerca de dos años. Al mismo tiempo, acusó al protagonista de Troya de haber vivido de fiesta durante meses “como un hombre soltero”.
“Fuera del set vivía en una atmósfera llena de drogas duras y prostitutas rusas”, indicó.
“Él está en medio de una crisis de la mediana edad, y Angie se cansó”, agregó la fuente cerca a la actriz.
El sitio TMZ, que divulgó la noticia de la separación, también hizo mención de supuestos problemas de drogas y alcohol por parte de Pitt.
Esto, sumado a las críticas de Jolie a la forma de crianza de su esposo, llevó la actriz a tomar la decisión de pedir el divorcio.
