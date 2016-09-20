Un completo estudio llevado a cabo por científicos de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de EE.UU. ha revelado que los gatos son portadores de enfermedades que resultan más peligrosas para los seres humanos de lo que hasta ahora se creía, según el diario británico ‘Metro’.
La así llamada enfermedad por arañazo de gato (Cat scratch disease o CSD en inglés) puede causar inflamaciones y fiebre, y en algunos casos incluso la muerte. En concreto, los especialistas han observado que los gatos pequeños son portadores de la bacteria Bartonella henselae con más frecuencia que los especímenes adultos. “El alcance y el impacto de la enfermedad es un poco mayor de lo que pensábamos”, admite la epidemióloga del CDC Christina Nelson.
Para prevenir las enfermedades causadas por los arañazos de los gatos se recomienda mantener unos niveles altos de higiene. Eneste sentido, los expertos aconsejan que quienes tengan gato se laven la cara y las manos después de tocar o besar a sus mascotas. El problema también puede quedar resuelto por medio de la desinfección de las áreas afectadas de la piel.
La mayoría de los casos de transmisión de enfermedades intestinales, cutáneas y de parásitos de gatos a seres humanos se registra en países tropicales.
