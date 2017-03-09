Por intermedio de la Comisión federal de becas, la Confederación suiza ofrece a graduados universitarios becas de estudios de post-grado. Las disciplinas artísticas no están comprendidas. Cierre: 30 de octubre.
Las becas se ofrecen al Gobierno de la República Argentina. Los legajos de los candidatos son examinados por una comisión de representantes de los Ministerios argentinos de Educación, Ciencia y Tecnología y del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Internacional y Culto, así como de la Embajada de Suiza. En dicha reunión se realiza una selección de alrededor 10 candidaturas, de acuerdo a la lista de criterios que se detallan más adelante. La representación diplomática suiza transmite las candidaturas seleccionadas a la Comisión federal de becas para estudiantes extranjeros (CFBE) que efectúa la selección definitiva.
Los candidatos deberán dar prueba de sus capacidades y tener un objetivo de formación preciso. Deberán anexar a su aplicación un plan detallado y preciso de los estudios o de la investigación que planean desarrollar en Suiza. Se deberán evaluar las posibilidades de reinserción profesional en la Argentina. Para acceder a esta convocatoria es necesario ser menor de 35 años.
» http://www.uncu.edu.ar/novedad/item/becas-del-gobierno-de-suiza-para-estudios-de-postgrado-
Fuente: UNCuyo
