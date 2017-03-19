Tras la reunión en Casa Rosada en donde se pactó el bono por $ 2000, la CAME salió a aclarar que no pagará ese plus de fin de año ya que “empresarios mercantiles pyme no están obligados” a hacerlo. Argumentó que el sector ya “acordó con el sector sindical un aumento del 19% en dos tramos que absorbió la oferta inicial de bono en la negociación paritaria”. Resta saber qué posición tomará el gremio ya que las negociaciones están empantanadas por el bono.

Es que la pelea por el bono de fin de año paralizó la paritaria. Fuentes gremiales y de las cámaras patronales confirmaron que el acuerdo que se anunció días atrás todavía no fue rubricado ni homologado por el Ministerio de Trabajo. Ese pacto establecía un incremento salarial de19% para el segundo tramo de la paritaria, a cambio de desistir de un bono.

Los empresarios aceptaron reabrir la paritaria en septiembre si se disparaba la inflación, como estaba previsto en el acuerdo firmado a principios de año, y le ofrecieron inicialmente a Cavalieri 15% de suba y un plus de $ 2.000. Pero los negociadores de la Federación Argentina de Empleados de Comercio y Servicios (Faecys) retrucaron que lo “ideal” sería que el bono se convierta en un mayor porcentaje, para que ingrese al medio aguinaldo de diciembre. Así llegaron al 19%, que sumado al aumento de 20% de abril totalizaría 39% para el período 2016-2017.

Semanas atrás trascendió que el nuevo acuerdo partía el pago del 19 en dos cuotas: 12% en octubre-diciembre y 7% en enero-marzo de 2017. Sin embargo, la presión de la CGT para obtener un bono mínimo de $ 2.000 para todos los trabajados del ámbito privado truncó la firma del convenio.

Ahora, tanto empresarios como sindicalistas del comercio quedaron a merced de lo que se resuelva este miércoles en la Mesa de Diálogo pro la Producción y el Trabajo convocada por Mauricio Macri. En ese cónclave estará presente el titular de la Cámara Argentina de Comercio (CAC), Jorge Luis Di Fiori. Quedó excluido Osvaldo Cornide, de CAME, que no ocultó sus quejas por el aislamiento y ya anticipó que si el bono sale por Decreto podrían “impugnarlo” ante la Justicia. Cavalieri tampoco participará del encuentro oficial.

Si bien el titular de CAME no asisitó minutos después del encuentro salió a acalarar que no iban a pagar porque no están obligados por ley como ellos preveian que podía pasar.

Cornide ya había considerado públicamente que no pueden obligar a los comercios pymes a pagar un bono de $ 2.000 más un 19%. En CAME aseguran que si en la Mesa prospera el pedido de un extra de fin de año el porcentaje de incremento del segundo tramo para los trabajadores del comercio se reducirá a 15%. Pero además, no descartan que si se empatan la discusión sectorial se deba recurrir a los tribunales para definir qué aumento salarial corresponde para más de 1 millón de empleados.

Fte. ambito