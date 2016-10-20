El equipo de Zielinski cayó 1-0 con el de Alfaro, tras el gol de Imperiale, y fue eliminado en octavos de la Copa Argentina. El Lobo platense jugará en cuartos con San Lorenzo.
BUENOS AIRES, oct 19 (DyN) – Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata venció esta noche al Racing Club 1-0 en el Estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa Argentina.
Daniel Imperiale, a los 4 minutos de la segunda parte, le dio la victoria al conjunto platense que en la próxima instancia enfrentará a San Lorenzo de Almagro en el mes de noviembre.
Racing, que hasta el gol tripero había hecho muy poco, se despertó en la media hora final e hizo méritos para llegar al empate, pero se topó con el arquero platense Alexis Martín Arias, quien terminó siendo la figura del partido.
En un campo de juego muy mojado, en el que se hizo muy complicado manejar la pelota, abundaron los pelotazos y, obviamente, las imprecisiones.
En ese contexto Gimnasia fue más profundo y peligroso en los 45 minutos iniciales y generó las principales acciones de gol del segmento.
Sobre los 12 un centro de Lucas Licht fue rechazado en el primer palo por Agustín Orion cuando Ramiro Carrera se aprestaba a definir.
Tres minutos más tarde Nicolás Ibáñez recibió dentro del área por derecha, tocó la pelota a un costado de Orion y cuando el balón ingresaba en el arco, Iván Pillud logró despejar el envío.
Y a los 36 Orion salvó dos veces seguidas su valla, primero ante un remate de Imperiale de afuera del área y luego ante la arremetida de Ibáñez, quien capturó el rebote, pero perdió ante el achique del arquero.
Racing hizo poco, pero tuvo un par de chances a través de sendos disparos de Marcos Acuña y Lisandro López que se fueron desviados.
Apenas comenzado el segundo tiempo, Gimnasia se puso en ventaja merecidamente. Tras un tiro libre ejecutado en forma de centro por Lucas Licht desde la derecha, fallaron Orion y los marcadores centrales e Imperiale capturó el rebote y no tuvo más que empujar el balón para inflar la red.
Un cabezazo de Gustavo Bou que Alexis Martín Arias despejó al córner, pareció marcar la reacción de la Academia a los 7. Un repunte que pareció consolidarse a los 11 con un disparo del paraguayo Oscar Romero que salvó en forma magistral Arias.
De la mano del paraguayo Racing fue en busca del empate y a los 16 volvió a estar cerca con un cabezazo de Nicolás Sánchez que exigió otra excelente salvada de Arias.
Gimnasia se paró para replicar y en una acción veloz sobre los 20 pudo haber asegurado el partido, pero Ibáñez estrelló su disparo en el travesaño cuando estaba completamente solo frente al arco. A partir de entonces el dominio de Racing se intensificó y poco a poco Arias se fue convirtiendo en figura, como al salvar dos veces consecutivas frente a Bou sobre los 25 minutos. Y a los 31 quien se lució fue Sebastián Gorga, porque le ahogó sobre la línea el grito de gol a Bou. Parecía que el empate de Racing estaba al caer ante un adversario que se fue metiendo cada vez más atrás. Pero pese a “poner toda la carne en el asador”, la Academia se topó una y otra vez con el invencible Arias y quedó al margen del certamen.
47 Comments
I simply want to say I am beginner to blogging and definitely enjoyed you’re web-site. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You actually come with excellent stories. With thanks for revealing your website page.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just
posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us
something informative to read?
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write or else it is difficult to write.
If you want to obtain much from this article then you have to apply these techniques to your won weblog.
Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is accessible on web?
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good work.
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info about this subject for a
while and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. However,
what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure about
the supply?
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward
you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it
pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Good article. I definitely love this site. Continue the good work!
Hello, There’s no doubt that your site could possibly be having
internet browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE,
it has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Besides that, wonderful website!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its really really pleasant piece of writing
on building up new blog.
Great site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like
yours nowadays. I truly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Hello Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web site regularly, if so afterward you will definitely take fastidious knowledge.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace,
when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant paragraph.
Hey I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by error, while
I was browsing on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am here now
and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round
enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
I am curious to find out what blog system you are working with?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest blog and I
would like to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?
I think the admin of this website is really working hard in support of his web site, as here every material is quality
based information.
Amazing things here. I am very satisfied to peer your post.
Thank you so much and I’m having a look forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I believe this is among the so much significant info for me.
And i’m satisfied studying your article. However wanna remark on few basic things, The web site style is perfect,
the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts
as long as I provide credit and sources back to your
webpage? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my users
would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present
here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!
Hello! I understand this is sort of off-topic
however I had to ask. Does managing a well-established blog like yours take a large
amount of work? I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and
thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or
tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site; this website carries amazing and in fact
fine stuff for visitors.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for
this information! Thanks!
Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice article on building up new web site.
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Take care!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your
blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader
amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost
moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it
has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & help
different customers like its aided me. Great job.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a site, which
is good for my experience. thanks admin
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new
to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last
part 🙂 I care for such information much.
I was looking for this certain information for a very long
time. Thank you and good luck.
What’s up to every one, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me to pay a quick visit this
web site, it contains useful Information.
This info is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but
your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back
in the future. All the best
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
bookmarked!!, I like your web site!
If you desire to get a good deal from this article then you
have to apply such methods to your won web site.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am genuinely impressed
to read all at alone place.
Every weekend i used to go to see this site,
as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this website
conations genuinely good funny stuff too.
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and
thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i
am just following you. Look forward to looking into your web
page yet again.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very quick for
me on Safari. Superb Blog!
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read
through more, thanks for the advice!