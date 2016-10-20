Racing perdió con Gimnasia y quedó afuera de la Copa Argentina Compartir en Whatsapp

El equipo de Zielinski cayó 1-0 con el de Alfaro, tras el gol de Imperiale, y fue eliminado en octavos de la Copa Argentina. El Lobo platense jugará en cuartos con San Lorenzo.

racing-gelp_0BUENOS AIRES, oct 19 (DyN) – Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata venció esta noche al Racing Club 1-0 en el Estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez y avanzó a los cuartos de final de la Copa Argentina.

Daniel Imperiale, a los 4 minutos de la segunda parte, le dio la victoria al conjunto platense que en la próxima instancia enfrentará a San Lorenzo de Almagro en el mes de noviembre.

Racing, que hasta el gol tripero había hecho muy poco, se despertó en la media hora final e hizo méritos para llegar al empate, pero se topó con el arquero platense Alexis Martín Arias, quien terminó siendo la figura del partido.

En un campo de juego muy mojado, en el que se hizo muy complicado manejar la pelota, abundaron los pelotazos y, obviamente, las imprecisiones.

En ese contexto Gimnasia fue más profundo y peligroso en los 45 minutos iniciales y generó las principales acciones de gol del segmento.

Sobre los 12 un centro de Lucas Licht fue rechazado en el primer palo por Agustín Orion cuando Ramiro Carrera se aprestaba a definir.

Tres minutos más tarde Nicolás Ibáñez recibió dentro del área por derecha, tocó la pelota a un costado de Orion y cuando el balón ingresaba en el arco, Iván Pillud logró despejar el envío.

Y a los 36 Orion salvó dos veces seguidas su valla, primero ante un remate de Imperiale de afuera del área y luego ante la arremetida de Ibáñez, quien capturó el rebote, pero perdió ante el achique del arquero.

Racing hizo poco, pero tuvo un par de chances a través de sendos disparos de Marcos Acuña y Lisandro López que se fueron desviados.

Apenas comenzado el segundo tiempo, Gimnasia se puso en ventaja merecidamente. Tras un tiro libre ejecutado en forma de centro por Lucas Licht desde la derecha, fallaron Orion y los marcadores centrales e Imperiale capturó el rebote y no tuvo más que empujar el balón para inflar la red.

Un cabezazo de Gustavo Bou que Alexis Martín Arias despejó al córner, pareció marcar la reacción de la Academia a los 7. Un repunte que pareció consolidarse a los 11 con un disparo del paraguayo Oscar Romero que salvó en forma magistral Arias.

De la mano del paraguayo Racing fue en busca del empate y a los 16 volvió a estar cerca con un cabezazo de Nicolás Sánchez que exigió otra excelente salvada de Arias.

Gimnasia se paró para replicar y en una acción veloz sobre los 20 pudo haber asegurado el partido, pero Ibáñez estrelló su disparo en el travesaño cuando estaba completamente solo frente al arco. A partir de entonces el dominio de Racing se intensificó y poco a poco Arias se fue convirtiendo en figura, como al salvar dos veces consecutivas frente a Bou sobre los 25 minutos. Y a los 31 quien se lució fue Sebastián Gorga, porque le ahogó sobre la línea el grito de gol a Bou. Parecía que el empate de Racing estaba al caer ante un adversario que se fue metiendo cada vez más atrás. Pero pese a “poner toda la carne en el asador”, la Academia se topó una y otra vez con el invencible Arias y quedó al margen del certamen.

