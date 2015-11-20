Zeus, Mitología Griega Compartir en Whatsapp

ZeusZeus es el dios del cielo, en la mitología griega, es el dios máximo del Olimpo. Gobierna estableciendo orden, la justicia y el destino del Universo.

Homero dice que fue en Ida, y era el hijo menor del titán Cronos y de la titánida Rea y hermano de las divinidades Poseidón, Hades, Hestia, Deméter y Hera.

De acuerdo con uno de los mitos antiguos sobre el nacimiento de Zeus, Cronos, temiendo ser destronado por uno de sus hijos, los devoraba cuando nacían y según la tradición, su madre Rea envolvió una piedra con pañales para engañar a Cronos y ocultó al dios niño en Creta, confiándolo a las ninfas y a los habitantes de la región, a los que pidió que bailasen ruidosas danzas guerreras con el fin de que la criatura divina no delatase con sus gritos su existencia ante su padre Cronos, que estaba deseoso de devorarlo, como había hecho con sus hermanos. Amaltea fue su nodriza que lo amamantó con su leche y también fue alimentado con con miel que destilaron las abejas del monte Ida.

Cuando Zeus se hizo adulto, Metis (Prudencia), le proporcionó una planta que hizo vomitar a Cronos todos los hijos que se había tragado, que estaban deseosos de vengarse de su padre. Durante la guerra que sobrevino, los titanes lucharon del lado de Cronos, pero Zeus y los demás dioses lograron la victoria y los titanes fueron enviados a los abismos del Tártaro. A partir de ese momento, Zeus gobernó el cielo, y sus hermanos Poseidón y Hades recibieron el poder sobre el mar y el submundo, respectivamente. Los tres gobernaron en común la tierra.

Cuando no está en el Olimpo, estableciendo orden entre los dioses o decidiendo asuntos referentes a los mortales, es posible encontrar a Zeus en algún lugar de la Tierra. También desciende del Olimpo cuando desde lo alto divisa alguna doncella que le agrada demasiado, ya que Zeus es muy propenso a tener romances, tanto con diosas o ninfas, como con mortales, pero siempre tiene especial cuidado en ocultárselo a su esposa Hera (aunque no siempre tiene éxito en esta empresa, de vez en cuando la diosa se entera de las infidelidades de su esposo).

En épocas de sequía puede provocar la lluvia retorciendo la lana de una oveja; lanza el rayo y el relámpago y sobre todo, mantiene el orden, el equilibrio y la justicia en el mundo. Es implacable cuando se encarga de velar por el mantenimiento de los juramentos y por el respeto de los deberes para con los huéspedes, quienes siempre deberán ser bien recibidos. Garantiza a los dioses que se mantenga el poder real, la realización de tributos y sacrificios por parte de los mortales y el estricto cumplimiento de la jerarquía social.

Casado con su hermana Hera, es padre de Ares, dios de la guerra; de Hebe, diosa de la juventud; de Hefesto, dios del fuego, y de Ilitía, diosa del parto. Al mismo tiempo, se describen las aventuras amorosas de Zeus, sin distinción de sexo (Ganímedes), y los recursos de que se sirve para ocultarlas a su esposa Hera.

En la mitología antigua son numerosas sus metamorfosis en diversos animales para sorprender a sus enemigos y tuvo numerosas relaciones con diosas y mujeres mortales, de quienes ha obtenido descendencia. Algunas de sus relaciones amorosas fueron con: la ninfa Calisto, la semidiosa Antíope, la sacerdotisa Io, con Semele, Dánae hija del rey de Argos, la bella , Alcamena, Leda, Elara, Carme, Día, Electra, Europa. Sus amoríos con mortales se explican a veces por el deseo de los antiguos griegos de vanagloriarse de su linaje divino.

En la escultura, se representa a Zeus como una figura barbada y de apariencia regia. La más famosa de todas fue la colosal estatua de marfil y oro, del escultor Fidias, que se encontraba en Olimpia. Sus principales templos estaban en Dódona, en el Epiro, la tierra de los robles y del templo más antiguo, famoso por su oráculo, y en Olimpia, donde se celebraban los juegos olímpicos en su honor cada cuatro años. Los juegos de Nemea, al noroeste de Argos, también estaban dedicados a Zeus. Zeus corresponde al dios romano Júpiter.

