El Gobierno de Mendoza comunicó que se interrumpe el tránsito hacia Chile por el desprendimiento de rocas en el camino, a raíz del sismo que tuvo epicentro en San Juan
La circulación quedó interrumpida desde Uspallata. Sin embargo, desde Potrerillos hasta esa villa cordillerana el camino se encuentra normal, informaron desde el Twitter del Paso Cristo Redentor.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
49 Comments
