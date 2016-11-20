Quedo Interrumpido el tránsito hacia Chile por el sismo Compartir en Whatsapp

desprendimiento-de-rocas-camino-a-chileEl Gobierno de Mendoza comunicó que se interrumpe el tránsito hacia Chile por el desprendimiento de rocas en el camino, a raíz del sismo que tuvo epicentro en San Juan

La circulación quedó interrumpida desde Uspallata. Sin embargo, desde Potrerillos hasta esa villa cordillerana el camino se encuentra normal, informaron desde el Twitter del Paso Cristo Redentor.

 

 

 

desmoronamiento

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

49 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *