Sfijas empanadas árabes Compartir en Whatsapp

sfijas¡Proba estas empanaditas árabes, son deliciosas!

 

Ingredientes

MASA

1 kg harina leudante

3/4 taza aceite

1/2 lt agua tibia

1 cda (al ras) de sal

RELLENO

1 kg carne vacuna, picada

3 cebollas medianas

El zumo de 3 limones

a gusto Sal

1 cdts pimienta negra

1 cdts pimienta blanca

1/2 cdts comino

1 pizca canela

1 cda aceite de oliva suave

1 tacita de menta

Importante: todas las especias nombradas (pimienta negra, pimienta blanca, comino y canela) pueden reemplazarse por pimienta jamaica (2 cucharaditas aprox. )

Pasos

75 minutos

Masa de empanadas: Mezclar en un bol la harina, la sal y el aceite, agregar el agua tibia, poco a poco, y mezclar hasta formar una masa tierna.

Dejar leudar en un lugar cálido (1 hora aprox.), hacer bollitos con pequeñas porciones de masa y estirar con el palo de amasar, formando los discos para las empanadas.

Rellenar y cerrar en forma de pañuelo. Cocinar en horno a fuego moderado, entre 15 y 20 min. aprox.

Relleno de empanadas: Picar las cebollas muy pequeñito y añadir a la carne picada, junto con los condimentos, la sal, el zumo de limón y la cucharada de aceite.

Mezclar todo muy bien y dejar reposar hasta que la carne adquiera el aspecto, y esté cocinada, por el ácido del zumo del limón. Rellenar las empanadas.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

34 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *