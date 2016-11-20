¡Proba estas empanaditas árabes, son deliciosas!
Ingredientes
MASA
1 kg harina leudante
3/4 taza aceite
1/2 lt agua tibia
1 cda (al ras) de sal
RELLENO
1 kg carne vacuna, picada
3 cebollas medianas
El zumo de 3 limones
a gusto Sal
1 cdts pimienta negra
1 cdts pimienta blanca
1/2 cdts comino
1 pizca canela
1 cda aceite de oliva suave
1 tacita de menta
Importante: todas las especias nombradas (pimienta negra, pimienta blanca, comino y canela) pueden reemplazarse por pimienta jamaica (2 cucharaditas aprox. )
Pasos
75 minutos
Masa de empanadas: Mezclar en un bol la harina, la sal y el aceite, agregar el agua tibia, poco a poco, y mezclar hasta formar una masa tierna.
Dejar leudar en un lugar cálido (1 hora aprox.), hacer bollitos con pequeñas porciones de masa y estirar con el palo de amasar, formando los discos para las empanadas.
Rellenar y cerrar en forma de pañuelo. Cocinar en horno a fuego moderado, entre 15 y 20 min. aprox.
Relleno de empanadas: Picar las cebollas muy pequeñito y añadir a la carne picada, junto con los condimentos, la sal, el zumo de limón y la cucharada de aceite.
Mezclar todo muy bien y dejar reposar hasta que la carne adquiera el aspecto, y esté cocinada, por el ácido del zumo del limón. Rellenar las empanadas.
