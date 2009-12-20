Emanuel Moriatis, que se consagró hoy campeón de Turismo Carretera tras ganar en el autódromo Juan y Oscar Gálvez, con Ford, declaró emocionado que “no lo podía creer”, en una competencia en la que el auto de uno de los principales candidatos, José María “Pechito” López pisó una mancha de aceite y se despistó.
“El de arriba me ayudó. Realmente tuve culo. Yo siempre dije que para ganar un campeonato hay que tener culo”, siguió diciendo con lágrimas en los ojos pasados los primeros minutos como nuevo campeón del TC.
“La verdad que estuve tranquilo durante toda la carrera y felizmente pude terminarla de la misma manera”, mientras levantaba en sus brazos la Copa de Oro que lo acredita como el nuevo monarca que desde el 2005 cuando lo logró Juan Manuel Silva extrañaban los de la marca del “óvalo”.
Risueñamente relató el momento de la definición cuando también con Jonatan Castellano y “Pechito” López, hasta ese momento campeón, pisaron la mancha de aceite y entraron en trompo.
“Cuando pasó, dije que sea lo que sea. El auto se puso derecho y siguió para adelante. Ahí pensé: ‘esta es nuestra'”.
“Luego de eso y cuando el auto casi se quedaba me pasó Guillermo Ortelli pero luego retomé ritmo y pude recibir la bandera a cuadro primero. La verdad que todos me cuidaron”, expresó.
Moriatis, de las tres últimas carreras en las que participó ganó en todas. La Plata, en TC; en Bahía Blanca, Turismo Nacional y la de hoy.
Bastante agotado y tras agradecer al equipo del escribano Hugo Cuervo, a su preparador “Machete” Esteban, al resto de sus colaboradores y toda su familia, señaló que ahora empezará a pensar en organizar el festejo e irse de vacaciones muy tranquilo.
61 COMENTARIOS
