Además, habrá viento Zonda en precordillera.
Este martes, los mendocinos radicados en el Gran Mendoza, vivirán una jornada agobiante ya que según la Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas, la temperatura podría llegar a los 39º C, por efecto del viento Zonda pronosticado en precordillera.
En tanto, el organismo anticipó tiempo inestable en el oasis sur al final del día.
Como medidas preventivas para evitar el golpe de calor, se recomienda hidratarse con agua confiable, consumir frutas y verduras y evitar el sol directo.
Adri Accossatto preparate!!!!
Y la nube de sprite ?
A la pile