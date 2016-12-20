La temperatura podría llegar a los 39º en el Gran Mendoza Compartir en Whatsapp

Además, habrá  viento Zonda en precordillera.

Archivo.

Este martes, los mendocinos radicados en el Gran Mendoza, vivirán una jornada agobiante ya que según la Dirección de Agricultura y Contingencias Climáticas, la temperatura podría llegar a los 39º C, por efecto del viento Zonda pronosticado en precordillera.

En tanto, el organismo anticipó tiempo inestable en el oasis sur al final del día.

Como medidas preventivas para evitar el golpe de calor, se recomienda  hidratarse con agua confiable, consumir frutas y verduras y evitar el sol directo.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

75 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *