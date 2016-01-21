Medía 37.2 metros y tenían un cuello muy largo que le permitía encontrar comida sobre la tierra y entre las cimas de los árboles.
El geólogo argentino Bernardo J. González Rigas, de la Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, y sus colegas descubrieron en Malargüe, Mendoza los restos del dinosaurio más grande del mundo, un reptil cuya longitud de 37,2 metros equivale a una tercera parte de un campo de fútbol. Su peso se estima en 48 toneladas, igual que el de la ballena más grande.
Los restos pertenecen a un dinosaurio todavía desconocido, que habitó hace unos 100 millones de años, 10 millones de años antes que otros representantes del tipo Titanosaurus, escribe la revista “Scientific Reports”.
El dinosaurio primeramente fue catalogado entre los ‘Notocolossus gonzalezparejasi’, unos dinosaurios que habitaron el territorio de la Patagonia durante el periodo cretáceo, unos 86 millones de años atrás. Tenían un cuello muy largo que les permitía encontrar comida sobre la tierra y entre las cimas de árboles, mientras que una cola de longitud semejante los protegía de los enemigos. Sin embargo, los científicos creen que su hallazgo pertenece a otro tipo de dinosaurios, porque vivió mucho antes.
Ese descubrimiento es de gran importancia, porque aclara cómo esas criaturas gigantescas se movían por la tierra. Sus enormes vértebras, de unos 15 centímetros en el corte transversal, estaban llenas de aire. Así que los huesos eran fuertes pero ligeros, lo que permitía a los dinosaurios moverse con seguridad.
Fuente: RT
79 COMENTARIOS
Really informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thank you for your blog article. Cool.
Thanks again for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Hello just wanted to say hi. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d say something to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Many thanks!?
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I discovered your blog website on google and test just a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Searching for forward to studying more from you later on!…
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article. Will read on…
Very neat blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
I’m truly enjoying the theme of your site. Do you come across any browser compatibility troubles? A number of my own website visitors have lamented concerning my omega xl capsules website not operating appropriately in Internet Explorer yet appears wonderful in Opera. Have you got any solutions to help repair that problem?
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I loved your article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Hey, what do you think about medical malpractice law? Very cool matter, right?
Very informative post. Great.
Thanks for discussing the idea, I saved this webpage. I am additionally attempting to find facts on mobdro for smart tv, have you any idea where I could discover a thing like this? I will come back quickly!
First off I want to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Cheers!
Im obliged for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
I really liked your post.Thanks Again. Want more.
I simply want to mention I am just very new to blogging and site-building and honestly enjoyed this web site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with terrific well written articles. Thank you for revealing your web-site.
I loved your article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to grasp
so much about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with a few p.c. to power the message house a little
bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read.
I will definitely be back.
Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blog users, due to it’s good posts
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very
easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come
here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Great work!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
I don’t understand why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else getting identical
RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing
problems with your website. It seems like some of the text within your
posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had
this happen previously. Thank you
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
If some one wishes to be updated with most recent technologies therefore he must be
go to see this site and be up to date everyday.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Bless you!
I truly love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you build this amazing site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal site and would like to know
where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Cheers!
I’m extremely inspired together with your writing
skills as neatly as with the layout on your weblog.
Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s
rare to look a great weblog like this one nowadays..
Good way of describing, and fastidious article to obtain data on the topic of my presentation topic, which i am going to convey in college.
Howdy, I do believe your web site could be having web browser
compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other than that, wonderful website!
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page
layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do it!
Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.
fantastic submit, very informative. I wonder why
the other experts of this sector don’t realize this.
You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’
base already!
Wonderful, what a website it is! This web site gives helpful information to us, keep it up.
Hello There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is a very well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Excellent article. I’m experiencing some of these issues as well..
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds
and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Great article.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did
you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks
I know this site offers quality depending articles and extra data, is there any other
site which provides these kinds of stuff in quality?
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the
internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked
while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hello mates, fastidious post and good urging commented
at this place, I am truly enjoying by these.
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your theme.
Thanks a lot
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to
no backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long
as I provide credit and sources back to your
site? My blog site is in the very same niche as
yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you
provide here. Please let me know if this
alright with you. Appreciate it!
I am really delighted to read this blog posts which consists of lots of helpful facts, thanks for
providing these statistics.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site
needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more,
thanks for the info!
It’s difficult to find educated people in this particular topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s
weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also
do similar for you.
Very descriptive blog, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
I am in fact grateful to the owner of this website who has shared this great
article at here.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I all the time used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of net
so from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that
automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I like the helpful information you provide for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am moderately sure I will learn lots of new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the next!
What’s up to all, it’s genuinely a fastidious for me to pay a quick visit this
site, it contains helpful Information.
If some one wishes expert view on the topic of running a blog after that i
advise him/her to visit this website, Keep up the good job.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with helpful info to work on. You have performed an impressive activity and our
entire community will probably be grateful to you.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all.
But think of if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips,
this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Superb blog!
This post is in fact a pleasant one it helps new web viewers, who are wishing
in favor of blogging.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble
locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great
website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up
anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the web
site a lot of times previous to I could get it to
load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage
your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more
of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you
update this again very soon.
Hi there colleagues, pleasant piece of writing and pleasant arguments
commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, awesome blog!
You can definitely see your skills within the article you write.
The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not
afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get
the issue solved soon. Thanks
It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to
listen news on TV, therefore I only use world wide web
for that reason, and take the hottest news.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg
it and in my view recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll
be benefited from this site.
Wonderful post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit
further. Kudos!
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my
friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles or
reviews every day along with a cup of coffee.