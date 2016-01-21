Encontraron en Malargüe al dinosaurio terrestre más grande del mundo Compartir en Whatsapp

Medía 37.2 metros y tenían un cuello muy largo que le permitía encontrar comida sobre la tierra y entre las cimas de los árboles.

Escala real del dinosaurio encontrado en comparación con un humano / Gentileza Nature.com
El geólogo argentino Bernardo J. González Rigas, de la Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, y sus colegas descubrieron en Malargüe, Mendoza los restos del dinosaurio más grande del mundo, un reptil cuya longitud de 37,2 metros equivale a una tercera parte de un campo de fútbol. Su peso se estima en 48 toneladas, igual que el de la ballena más grande.

Los restos pertenecen a un dinosaurio todavía desconocido, que habitó hace unos 100 millones de años, 10 millones de años antes que otros representantes del tipo Titanosaurus, escribe la revista “Scientific Reports”.

El dinosaurio primeramente fue catalogado entre los ‘Notocolossus gonzalezparejasi’, unos dinosaurios que habitaron el territorio de la Patagonia durante el periodo cretáceo, unos 86 millones de años atrás. Tenían un cuello muy largo que les permitía encontrar comida sobre la tierra y entre las cimas de árboles, mientras que una cola de longitud semejante los protegía de los enemigos. Sin embargo, los científicos creen que su hallazgo pertenece a otro tipo de dinosaurios, porque vivió mucho antes.

Ese descubrimiento es de gran importancia, porque aclara cómo esas criaturas gigantescas se movían por la tierra. Sus enormes vértebras, de unos 15 centímetros en el corte transversal, estaban llenas de aire. Así que los huesos eran fuertes pero ligeros, lo que permitía a los dinosaurios moverse con seguridad.

Fuente: RT

