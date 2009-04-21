El ministro aseguró hoy que para hablar de este tema “no hay buenos ni malos momentos” y reiteró que el Gobierno está “trabajando permanentemente en las negociaciones colectivas y fuertemente en mejorar el empleo de los argentinos”. Además, recalcó que se “tomó nota de las inquietudes” que planteó ayer la CGT.
“Nosotros hemos escuchado ayer a la CGT, que trajo sus inquietudes que estuvieron más que nada enfocado en lo social y hemos tomado nota”, afirmó el ministro
En ese sentido, recalcó que “vamos a trabajar en estos temas, es la instrucción de la Presidenta y después se tomarán decisiones”, sostuvo el titular de la cartera laboral en declaraciones a la prensa al ingresar al Palacio San Martín para el seminario de la OIT.
Más temprano, Tomada había calificado como “muy buena” la reunión que mantuvo anoche junto a la presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner con el Consejo Directivo de la CGT.
“Normalmente, las reuniones no concluyen con dijo no o dijo si, y menos cuando hay temas importantes”, añadió.
Por otra parte, afirmó que en las elecciones del 28 de junio “habrá dos modelos en confrontación” y afirmó que el sostenido por el Gobierno “ha probado a través de discursos y hechos su compromiso con el trabajo y la distribución de bienes y servicios”.
“Nosotros reafirmamos nuestra idea de que el trabajo es el principal elemento de inclusión social”, sostuvo el ministro
(Telam)
