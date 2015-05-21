Alumnas de quinto año, entregaron escarapelas y concientizaron sobre femicidio.
En el marco de una campaña de sensibilización y concientización que llevan adelante alumnos de quinto año de la Escuela Normal Superior, Mercedes Tomasa San Martín de Balcarce, este jueves los jóvenes salieron a las calles de San Rafael para informar a la comunidad sobre este flagelo social y al mismo tiempo, entregar escarapelas en el marco de un nuevo aniversario de la Revolución de Mayo. De esta forma, las esquinas del Paseo Pellegrini y Chile, fueron los puntos elegidos por los jóvenes para llevar adelante la campaña.
“El flagelo del femicidio es una problemática que atraviesa todas las clases sociales y se da en todos lados, por eso creo que como sociedad debemos comprometernos para plantear un cambio profundo cada uno desde su lugar”, señaló Rocío Andrade, alumna de la Escuela Normal.
La campaña se da en el marco de la campaña nacional #NiUnaMenos a llevarse a cabo el próximo 3 de junio.
