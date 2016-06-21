Para quien gusta de la carne, este es un sushi diferente ¡Tenes que hacerlo es exquisito!
Ingredientes
-
400 g carne picada
-
10 fetas panceta ahumada
-
100 g queso mozzarella (en un trozo)
-
1/2 taza de arroz (pronto)
-
1palta madura
-
1tomate
-
1cebollaJugo de 1/2 limón
-
sal y pimienta
-
ketchup, optativoElaboración
Hacemos la salsa de palta:
Pelar y cortar la palta madura, agregarle jugo de limón para que no se oxide, colocar en la licuadora o picador a junto con la cebolla y el tomate.
Salpimentar a gusto, reservar.
En pape aluminio o film colocar las fetas de panceta casi encimadas a lo largo.
Cubrir la panceta con la carne picada previamente condimentada, luego el arroz ya pronto y frío(que no queden las capas gruesas) dejando un borde de 1 o 2 cm de panceta y por último en un extremo colocar los trozos de mozzarella.
Pintar el arroz con la salsa anterior de palta, si no te animas solo podes usarla para acompañar la comida y usas la cantidad que desees.
Con cuidado y despacio con ayuda del papel aluminio enrollamos la preparación viendo que quede todo bien enrollado y parejo.
Pintar con ketchup y al horno a 180 unos 15 minutos de un lado y 15 del otro. Cuando lo das vuelta pintar nuevamente con ketchup.
Acompañar con lo que tu quieras, puede ser con omelette de queso y arroz que sobró de la preparación.
65 COMENTARIOS
Enjoyed reading through this, very good stuff, thankyou .
Just wanna input on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the articles is very superb : D.
You got yourself a new follower.
I like this site because so much useful stuff on here : D.
Thank you for your post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You got yourself a new rader.
Im thankful for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I simply want to tell you that I am all new to weblog and definitely loved this web page. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with incredible stories. With thanks for sharing your blog site.
wow, awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Very informative blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I am so grateful for your blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
This does interest me
Very informative blog.Really thank you! Cool.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I really enjoy the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I loved your blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Good, this is what I was searching for in yahoo
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
“I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.”
“I had been trying to find these certain details for a long time. Say thanks to you and all the best.”
“Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Really Great.”
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Great, yahoo took me stright here. thanks btw for post. Cheers!
“A round of applause for your article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.”
Hello, glad that i stumble on this in bing. Thanks!
“As a Newbie, I am always browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you”
“Lots of citizens will be contented with your blogging. Take Care!”
“I truly appreciate this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.”
“Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thanks once again.”
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogs and honestly loved your website. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have beneficial article content. Appreciate it for sharing with us your website.
“Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.”
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks
weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be
able to resolve this issue. If you have
any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!
Very soon this website will be famous amid all blogging viewers, due
to it’s nice content
This article will assist the internet visitors for creating new website or even a weblog from start to
end.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write
some content for your blog in exchange for a link back
to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested.
Cheers!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future
and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
reading it, you can be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life.
I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice morning!
Because the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very rapidly it will be renowned, due
to its feature contents.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
I like the valuable info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and test again here frequently.
I’m reasonably certain I’ll be informed many new stuff proper here!
Good luck for the following!
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Keep this going please, great job!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for
your blog. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write
some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you
could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is accessible on web?
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly loved browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope
you write again soon!
Hurrah! After all I got a weblog from where I be able to really get valuable data concerning my study and knowledge.
Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful
if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!
You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation but I find this topic to
be actually one thing that I believe I’d by no means understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me.
I’m having a look forward in your subsequent publish, I’ll
try to get the grasp of it!
Hi there, this weekend is good designed for me,
because this time i am reading this wonderful educational paragraph here at my residence.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this
website.
Nice blog here! Additionally your site lots up fast! What host are you the use of?
Can I am getting your affiliate link for your host? I wish my site loaded up
as quickly as yours lol
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but
your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the
future. All the best
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something
to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Many thanks
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest
you some interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
Amazing! Its really remarkable post, I have got much clear idea regarding
from this article.
Good write-up. I definitely appreciate this site. Continue
the good work!