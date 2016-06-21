Sushi de Carne y Panceta Compartir en Whatsapp

Sushi de carnePara quien gusta de la carne, este es un sushi diferente ¡Tenes que hacerlo  es exquisito!

 

Ingredientes

  1. 400 g carne picada
  2. 10 fetas panceta ahumada
  3. 100 g queso mozzarella (en un trozo)
  4. 1/2 taza de arroz (pronto)
  5. 1palta madura
  6. 1tomate
  7. 1cebolla
    Jugo de 1/2 limón
  8. sal y pimienta
  9. ketchup, optativo
    Elaboración 

    Hacemos la salsa de palta:
    Pelar y cortar la palta madura, agregarle jugo de limón para que no se oxide, colocar en la licuadora o picador a junto con la cebolla y el tomate.

    Salpimentar a gusto, reservar.

    En pape aluminio o film colocar las fetas de panceta casi encimadas a lo largo.

    Cubrir la panceta con la carne picada previamente condimentada, luego el arroz ya pronto y frío(que no queden las capas gruesas) dejando un borde de 1 o 2 cm de panceta y por último en un extremo colocar los trozos de mozzarella.

    Pintar el arroz con la salsa anterior de palta, si no te animas solo podes usarla para acompañar la comida y usas la cantidad que desees.

    Con cuidado y despacio con ayuda del papel aluminio enrollamos la preparación viendo que quede todo bien enrollado y parejo.

    Pintar con ketchup y al horno a 180 unos 15 minutos de un lado y 15 del otro. Cuando lo das vuelta pintar nuevamente con ketchup.

    Acompañar con lo que tu quieras, puede ser con omelette de queso y arroz que sobró de la preparación.

