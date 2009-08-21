Mediante un proyecto de ordenanza presentado por el concejal Martín Fajardo (PJ), se propone distinguir como “Policía del año”, al efectivo que se haya destacado por la labor desempeñada en cumplimiento del deber. Los ciudadanos sanrafaelinos serán quienes propondrán al integrante de la fuerza a premiar. La distinción será entregada por el HCD, que seleccionará al ganador entre los policías propuestos por los vecinos. El premio será entregado el día 20 de octubre de cada año.
El concejal Fajardo en los fundamentos de su proyecto expresa, entre otros conceptos: “Creemos oportuno destacar anualmente desde el Honorable Concejo Deliberante la labor del personal de la Policía de Mendoza Distrital Sur que se haya destacado por acto heroico o social, por antecedentes o comportamiento a fin que nuestra sociedad tome conocimiento de los mismos y sirvan de ejemplo a imitar por la sociedad”
“Tomamos esta iniciativa de una idea esbozada por el Cabo Ramón Olivera, ciudadano y policía que permanentemente se preocupa por el bienestar de los integrantes de la fuerza. Este buen policía mantuvo innumerables reuniones con integrantes del Honorable Cuerpo a fin de ver plasmada su noble idea.”
Aquí el texto del proyecto de ordenanza:
“Art. 1º) INSTITUYASE en el Departamento de San Rafael la distinción POLICIA DEL AÑO, que será entregada por el Honorable
Concejo Deliberante el 20 de Octubre de cada año.-
“Art. 2º) La misma consistirá en una plaqueta con la leyenda “EN EL DIA DE LA POLICIA DE MENDOZA, AL POLICIA DEL AÑO………….,
SR. ……………………….., HONORABLE CONCEJO DELIBERANTE DE SAN RAFAEL MENDOZA”.-
“Art. 3º) El policía del año podrá ser propuesto por cualquier ciudadano del Departamento de San Rafael hasta el 01 de
Octubre de cada año, debiendo presentar nota en Presidencia del Honorable Concejo Deliberante indicando los datos personales
del policía sugerido y fundamentos de la propuesta.-
“Art. 4º) La Policía de Mendoza podrá presentar hasta cinco (5) postulantes por año en los mismos plazos y condiciones
establecidos en el artículo 3º).-
“Art. 5º) El policía del año será seleccionado de entre los postulantes por los ediles que integran el Honorable Concejo
Deliberante por votación secreta a realizarse en Presidencia entre el 05 y el 10 de Octubre de cada año.-
“Art. 6º) Los gastos que demande la presente Ordenanza serán imputados al ejercicio durante el cual se devenguen los mismos.-
“Art. 7º) De Forma.”
