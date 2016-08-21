Malargûe: La ganadora resultó Delfina Thomson, una belleza juvenil de tan solo 18 años, que se convirtió en el orgullo del departamento de General Alvear. En el segundo lugar quedó Micaela Castell, de 22 años, oriunda de San Rafael.

“No lo puedo creer, todavía no caigo. Cuando me nombró el locutor como ganadora, me paralicé”dijo a los medios Delfina

Las participantes

Ellas fueron Gabriela Rabino (Godoy Cruz), Ariana Castellanos (Malargüe), Daniela Quiroga (Tunuyán), Gisel Vaquer Fernández (Lavalle), Niyen Morgani Lodato (Las Heras), Yamila Abraham García (San Carlos), Antonella Páez (Junín de los Andes), Sabrina Villegas Musri (Rivadavia), Gimena Yamin (Luján de Cuyo), y Yanina Bucca (Ciudad de Mendoza)