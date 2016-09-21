El pequeño acompañaba a su padre, cuando cayó y fue aplastado.
Un niño de 5 años, murió este miércoles a medio día luego de ser arrollado por el tractor que conducía su padre. El dramático hecho, tuvo en una finca ubicada en la calle Chilcal, a un kilómetro de la ruta 24 en el departamento de Lavalle, cuando el niño que acompañaba a su padre mientras realizaba tareas de rastreo en la finca, resbaló del guardabarros en el que iba sentado, y cayó a tierra siendo aplastado por una de las ruedas traseras del pesado rodado.
Según la información policial, el pequeño falleció en el acto.
En el lugar se vivieron escenas de profundo dolor y consternación.
