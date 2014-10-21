Distinguirán a 51 sanrafaelinos por su contribución al departamento Compartir en Whatsapp

Serán distinguidos por el Concejo Deliberante este jueves, en una sesión especial a realizarse en el Cine Teatro Roma. Todos los distinguidos.

Las distinciones fueron instauradas por el HCD.
Este jueves, San Rafael a través del Concejo Deliberante distinguirá a 51 sanrafaelinos por su aporte al departamento en diversas ramas, que van desde la literatura a la medicina y que este año, tiene como Ciudadano Ilustre al doctor Antonio José Martínez, especialista en oncología, que se ha destacado por su trabajo en numerosas instituciones médicas, siendo Presidente-Fundador de ALCEC Filial San Rafael en 1982, presidente y fundador del Comité de Tumores del Hospital Teodoro J. Schestakow y formador de oncólogos en el mismo establecimiento.

En la sesión a realizarse desde las 18:00 hs en el Cine Teatro Roma, se reconocerá a las siguientes personas:

Ciudadano Ilustre 2014 

Dr. Antonio José Martínez

Ciudadana Distinguida Ciudad 2014 

Escribana María Lujan Olsina

Cañada Seca

  • Jorge Ramón Ruiz

Cuadro Benegas

  • Dolores Natividad Rubio

Cuadro Nacional

  • Oscar Pedro Nievas

El Cerrito

  • Marta Alicia Preciado

El Nihuil

  • Rosario Rebeca Puscama

El Sosneado

  • Rosa Gimenez

Goudge

  • Sergio Hernandez

Jaime Prats

  • Juan Huczak

La Llave

  • Juval José Vargas

Las Malvinas

  • Ricardo Alberto Roman

Las Paredes

  • Mario José Puente

Monte Comán

  • Juan Valverde

Punta Del Agua

  • Dilia Rodriguez

Rama Caida

  • Cristian Emanuel Rodriguez

Real Del Padre

  • Raúl “Cocho” Páez

Villa Atuel

  • Rosana Graciela Fernández

Villa 25 De Mayo

· Enrique Oscar Leza

Menciones Especiales:

Lucía Inés Landete, Humberto Ariño, Juana López, Francisco Navarro, Eduardo Pretel, Miguel Ángel Soler, José “Cocho” Alaniz, María Jacinta Ruiz, Antonio Tiburcio Araujo, Elba Alminda Domínguez De Machín, Jorge José Manuel Rodríguez, Manuel “Tito” Pérez, Aida Fresia Videla, Armando Ignacio Dauverne, Monseñor Francisco Alarcón, Raúl Osvaldo Porras, José Evangelista, Celsa Sosa, Ramón Horacio Maluenda, María Elena Pedroza De Ayub, Oscar Rafael Funes, Leopoldo Burgos, Hno. Eugenio Magdaleno Prieto, Lidia Blas, Argentina Serna, Ofelia Cordero, Gabriel Espina, Elsa Elva Prandi, Laura Noemí Videla, Rodolfo “Chopi” Tapia, Juan Carlos Giordano, Silvia Peletay De Peña y Elina Lucero De Ramos.

